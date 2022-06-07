

SEGA kwam vanavond met een korte online uitzending in het teken van Sonic. In Sonic Central, zoals het genoemd werd, heeft de studio onder meer een nieuwe trailer van Sonic Origins getoond. In deze trailer krijg je in zo’n twee minuten te zien wat je van de aankomende release kunt verwachten.

Sonic Origins is een bundel van diverse klassieke Sonic-titels: Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles en Sonic CD. Voor de huidige platformen zijn de games van visuele updates voorzien, evenals nieuwe features en modi. Zoals de nieuwe trailer laat zien kun je de games exact zoals vroeger spelen in de Classic modus, maar is er ook een Anniversary modus waarin je oneindig veel levens hebt en de game fullscreen wordt weergegeven.

Sonic Origins komt op 23 juni uit voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.