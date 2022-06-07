SEGA kwam vanavond met een korte online uitzending in het teken van Sonic. In Sonic Central, zoals het genoemd werd, heeft de studio onder meer een nieuwe trailer van Sonic Origins getoond. In deze trailer krijg je in zo’n twee minuten te zien wat je van de aankomende release kunt verwachten.
Sonic Origins is een bundel van diverse klassieke Sonic-titels: Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles en Sonic CD. Voor de huidige platformen zijn de games van visuele updates voorzien, evenals nieuwe features en modi. Zoals de nieuwe trailer laat zien kun je de games exact zoals vroeger spelen in de Classic modus, maar is er ook een Anniversary modus waarin je oneindig veel levens hebt en de game fullscreen wordt weergegeven.
Sonic Origins komt op 23 juni uit voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc.
Key Features
- Classic Mode – Go old school with the Classic Mode and experience the multi-game collection of legacy Sonic games in their retro form with classic challenges. This mode features the original game presentation and will play in the classic finite live and game over style.
- Anniversary Mode – The Anniversary Mode provides a full screen display and offers players an infinite number of lives to keep the fun going without any game overs.
- Missions, Medallions, and Museum – Put your skills to the test and earn medallions by competing for various missions throughout the games. Players can spend medallions to unlock new content from the vault, try the Special Stage and more.
- Better Than Ever – Reset, reloaded, and remastered—Sonic Origins is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems, and PC with an all-new visual presentation, animation, and enhancements for the current generation. Experience the excitement as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles.