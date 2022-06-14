

In de Battlefield franchise is het niet ongebruikelijk om destructie te zien en door de jaren heen hebben we dat ook in minimale vorm teruggezien in de Call of Duty-games. Destructie keert ook terug in de singleplayer van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, maar het zal niet zijn weg naar de multiplayer vinden.

Volgens de ontwikkelaar is het niet mogelijk om destructie op grote schaal op de map toe te passen. Dit betekent niet dat schade niet zichtbaar zal zijn, want dat soort details zitten wel volop in de game verwerkt, zo blijkt uit de woorden van Geoffrey Smith, multiplayer design director, in een Q&A met GamesBeat.

“We’re not doing destruction. We can’t really afford it on a large scale across the map. I’m the worst person to kill everybody’s fun, but I can’t lie to you. We have special effects artists that really love Jersey barriers, which are these little concrete barriers, and you can chip and dish into them. But if I can shoot that concrete, I should be able to shoot into the foundation of a house and everything else. We’re doing as much as we can–it’s better to phrase it as damage. Showing damage, showing wear, showing what’s happened without actually popping out structural pieces.”

Desalniettemin heeft Infinity Ward wel naar destructie gekeken. Dit kwam echter met veel uitdagingen, omdat het moeilijk is om een speelruimte te maken waarin de omgeving aangepast kan worden. Dit heeft namelijk veel invloed op allerlei technieken en dat maakt het buitengewoon complex. Dit valt op te maken uit de woorden van Patrick Kelly, een van de studiohoofden.