In de Battlefield franchise is het niet ongebruikelijk om destructie te zien en door de jaren heen hebben we dat ook in minimale vorm teruggezien in de Call of Duty-games. Destructie keert ook terug in de singleplayer van Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, maar het zal niet zijn weg naar de multiplayer vinden.
Volgens de ontwikkelaar is het niet mogelijk om destructie op grote schaal op de map toe te passen. Dit betekent niet dat schade niet zichtbaar zal zijn, want dat soort details zitten wel volop in de game verwerkt, zo blijkt uit de woorden van Geoffrey Smith, multiplayer design director, in een Q&A met GamesBeat.
“We’re not doing destruction. We can’t really afford it on a large scale across the map. I’m the worst person to kill everybody’s fun, but I can’t lie to you. We have special effects artists that really love Jersey barriers, which are these little concrete barriers, and you can chip and dish into them. But if I can shoot that concrete, I should be able to shoot into the foundation of a house and everything else. We’re doing as much as we can–it’s better to phrase it as damage. Showing damage, showing wear, showing what’s happened without actually popping out structural pieces.”
Desalniettemin heeft Infinity Ward wel naar destructie gekeken. Dit kwam echter met veel uitdagingen, omdat het moeilijk is om een speelruimte te maken waarin de omgeving aangepast kan worden. Dit heeft namelijk veel invloed op allerlei technieken en dat maakt het buitengewoon complex. Dit valt op te maken uit de woorden van Patrick Kelly, een van de studiohoofden.
“We at one point entertained and looked at destruction. The challenges you run into, once you incorporate full destruction, it’s very difficult to create a play space where you would call it an appropriate combat space. If you can punch through walls, everything like that. At the other end of the spectrum, if you have more of a purely–I don’t want to call it just cosmetic, but where you can’t shoot holes through the walls, things like that, you also end up with the challenge of visibility. Now you have variable backdrops. You have to do other things in terms of room lighting and fill and all these other things where you’re artificially representing things and characters in the environment.”
Gelukkig maar, hoort niet in cod
mooi,dit is geen battlefail,ook erg lekker dat 4 klassieke goeie maps terugkeren
Deze speel ik wel als ie ooit op Game Pass kom te staan.
@MrStef85:
Zit je in het gamepass promotie team ofzo? Misschien kan je je Nickname ook even aan laten passen.
@Anoniem-4865:
Nee, ik geef gewoon mijn visie. Heb onlangs de PS5 verkocht omdat ik meer speel op de Xbox.
@MrStef85: Maar speel je meer op de xbox door gamepass of door de exclusives?
@MrStef85:
Prima toch. Maar om nou in elke comment je gamepass te promoten is wel beetje raar.
@Anoniem-2917: nee klopt dit is fail of duty.
Klinkt nogal vreemd hun argumenten als je bedenkt wat DICE jaren geleden al voor elkaar kreeg op gebied van destructie in Bad Company.
@Anoniem-2096:
Ik promoot niks…ik zeg alleen wat ik doe.
@Anoniem-3813:
Door Game Pass ben ik meer gaan spelen. En dan meestal titels die ik nooit zou aanschaffen.
@MrStef85: Dat hebben ik en vele anderen juist met PS+ & NOW. Toch heb ik niet de behoefte dit elke dag te delen.