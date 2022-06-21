Er is al aardig wat informatie naar buiten gekomen over Gotham Knights, maar we weten nog niet hoe groot de stad in de game precies is. Executive producer Fleur Marty en game director Geoff Ellenor hebben hier nu een tipje van de sluier over opgelicht.

Marty en Ellenor hebben tegenover Game Informer gezegd dat Gotham City in Gotham Knights de grootste versie ooit is van de bekende fictieve stad in een videogame. Dit was niet het belangrijkste, want dat was dat de stad geen lege open plekken zou hebben en dat er meer verticaliteit aanwezig zou zijn.

Ellenor: “It’s pretty big. I haven’t put one map over the other, but our Gotham is a big place.” Marty: “For sure it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games. The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers.”

Een goed vervoersmiddel om Gotham City te doorkruisen is de ‘Batcycle’. Je kan dit vervoermiddel niet verder upgraden gaandeweg het avontuur, maar je kan wel de kleuren van het voertuig veranderen, zodat deze passen bij je kostuum.

Ellenor: “You are getting colorways both for the suits and for the bike.” Marty: “We went with the same colorway philosophy for the Batcycle and suits. We thought people might want to match their suit with the Batcycle. We give you a bunch of options in that regard.”

Gotham Knights is vanaf 25 oktober verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.