The Callisto Protocol wordt in december op ons losgelaten en zal eindelijk dat gat proberen te vullen dat de Dead Space franchise in 2013 heeft achtergelaten. Volgend jaar krijgen we dan ook nog eens de Dead Space remake op ons bord, kwestie van ons meteen te verzadigen met een hopelijk heerlijke dubbele portie ruimtehorror.

We mogen dan wel stellen dat The Callisto Protocol erg lijkt op zijn inspiratiebron, toch zal ontwikkelaar Striking Distance Studios gebruikmaken van de nieuwste snufjes om zijn game te onderscheiden van de concurrentie. De DualSense controller van de PS5 zal hier bijvoorbeeld een niet te onderschatten rol in spelen.

In een recent video-interview van Game Informer liet de studio namelijk optekenen dat The Callisto Protocol volop gebruik gaat maken van de adaptieve en haptische feedback die deze controller biedt. Waarom? Om alles nog rauwer te laten aanvoelen. Denk ‘het voelen van brekende botten in je controller’ en je snapt wat we bedoelen.

“Absolutely, we’re leaning very heavily into all of that. As satisfying as it is to hear and see, feeling it just adds that extra level, and that controller definitely gives us that ability. So all those little nuances and everything, we’re working hard to put those in and make sure that they really stand out on the controller.”

“It’s a lot of the guns, the resistance, the trigger breaks, the resets, that sort of stuff is what we’re working on right now. Since we do have melee, we also want to get the bones snapping, feeling that in the controller. So when you actually make that connection, you’ll kind of get that little crack feel in the controller.”