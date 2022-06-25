De Fire Emblem franchise maakte deze week een terugkeer, dankzij de komst van Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Dit is intussen al de tweede ‘Musou’ spin-off van de tactische RPG-reeks en het lijkt erop dat het eindresultaat best wel goed is. Wij speelden de game al en we waren er zeker tevreden over in onze review.

Zoals wel vaker gebeurt met games vandaag de dag, is met de komst van de officiële launch ook een ‘day one’-patch live gegaan die enkele problemen oplost. Erg uitgebreid is de patch niet en we zien de gebruikelijke items terugkeren: bugs en issues die uitgeroeid worden en enkele algemene dingetjes die werden verbeterd.

De volledige lijst met details lees je hieronder.