De Fire Emblem franchise maakte deze week een terugkeer, dankzij de komst van Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Dit is intussen al de tweede ‘Musou’ spin-off van de tactische RPG-reeks en het lijkt erop dat het eindresultaat best wel goed is. Wij speelden de game al en we waren er zeker tevreden over in onze review.
Zoals wel vaker gebeurt met games vandaag de dag, is met de komst van de officiële launch ook een ‘day one’-patch live gegaan die enkele problemen oplost. Erg uitgebreid is de patch niet en we zien de gebruikelijke items terugkeren: bugs en issues die uitgeroeid worden en enkele algemene dingetjes die werden verbeterd.
De volledige lijst met details lees je hieronder.
Ver. 1.0.1. Patch Notes
- Fixed a rare issue where the game sometimes freezes at the end of an event.
- Fixed a rare issue where the game sometimes freezes when moving from Base Camp to the War Map.
- Fixed a rare issue where, after selecting a file to save to on the save screen, the screen does not change and progress is blocked.
- Fixed an issue where progressing certain battles in certain sequences causes the player to get stuck and prevents progress.
- Fixed an issue where using a Partner Special at certain times causes the Partner Special to not end and prevents progress.
- Fixed an issue where the switch Lock-On target control does not work when controlling the game with the left or right Joy-Con held horizontally.
- Fixed various other issues to improve comfort of gameplay.