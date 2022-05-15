

Nintendo en Omega Force hebben weer wat laten zien van Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Deze game staat gepland voor een release op 24 juni, exclusief voor de Nintendo Switch en deze nieuwe trailer, ‘Kingdom of Faerghus’ genaamd, laat het nodige aan gameplay van de actietitel zien.

Om ook wat context bij de game te geven, gaf Nintendo nog de volgende korte omschrijving vrij:

“Step into the shoes of Shez, as they meet Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and other Fire Emblem: Three Houses characters as you fight for the future of Fodlan. Align with a leader to build and command an army in 1 vs. 1,000-style battles and deep strategy. The house you choose will bring you through one of three compelling stories, each with a different outcome.”