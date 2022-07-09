F1 22 racete eerder deze maand al ons leven binnen en opnieuw leverde Codemasters een prima racegame af. De game is echter niet vrij van foutjes en bugs, dus werd een nieuwe update – patch 1.05 – gelanceerd om deze oneffenheden aan te pakken.

De update voegt dus geen nieuwe content toe, maar focust zich specifiek op het verbeteren van je spelervaring. De volledige lijst met alle veranderingen lees je hieronder na. Meer weten over de game zelf? Dan kan je hiervoor terecht bij onze review.

General

ICE wear rate reduced to be less punishing when aggressively downshifting or over-revving.

Resolved incorrect collision at Jeddah turn 1.

Virtual rear mirror visibility setting will now apply correctly.

Characters on the podium will now appear correctly.

HUD elements will now appear correctly in split-screen races.

Addressed an issue where the team badge could appear corrupted after a race weekend in MyTeam.

Loyalty pack items will now correctly appear in users’ inventory.

Addressed an issue where using Fanatec Load Cell pedals would result in reduced frame rate.

Updated MyTeam engine supplier durability ratings (will not affect existing careers).

Updated fuel amount for Bahrain F1 ® Sprint events.

Sprint events. Rain no longer appears within the car in supercar replays.

Addressed an issue where the race engineer would note a component issue and then immediately state it was resolved.

Adaptive triggers now have the correct resistance on PC.

Addressed an issue where AI drivers on flying laps could brake to not pass yielding vehicles.

Addressed an issue when retiring from Qualifying 1 or 2 despite having a time to move to the next session, would transition to the race.

Resolved a crash that could occur when joining an in-progress Social Play lobby.

Sponsors can now be correctly applied to the Player Car.

General Stability Improvements.

Various minor fixes.

Online

Addressed a crash when entering a multiplayer lobby in progress.

Addressed an issue where the starting grid option could not be modified in multiplayer lobbies.

VR

Improved performance when companion screen is set to full screen.

Addressed involuntary head movement when braking or accelerating.

Notes

A firmware update was recently released by Thrustmaster which we believe will resolve a number of issues with those peripherals in F1® 22. We recommended installing this update if you are currently experiencing issues.