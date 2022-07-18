De laatste tijd duikt er steeds meer info op over Final Fantasy XVI, de volgende hoofdgame in de langlopende franchise. We kwamen inmiddels al te weten dat Final Fantasy XVI resoluut zal kiezen voor actiegerichte combat in plaats van de klassieke turn-based variant. Producer Naoki Yoshida sprak hierover met Famitsu (vertaald door VGC) en verklaarde waarom dat precies is.
“I’m from a generation that grew up with command and turn-based RPGs. I think I understand how interesting and immersive it can be. On the other hand, for the past decade or so, I’ve seen quite a number of opinions saying ‘I don’t understand the attraction of selecting commands in video games’.
This opinion is only increasing, particularly with younger audiences who do not typically play RPGs.”
Yoshida benadrukte echter dat hijzelf fan is van zowel actiegerichte als turn-based combat, maar moderne technologie en de wens van het (jongere) publiek zorgen er logischerwijs voor dat Final Fantasy XVI de actiegerichte weg inslaat.
“For several console generations now, all character expressions can be done in real-time. Actions such as ‘press the trigger and your character will shoot a gun’ and ‘press the button and your character will swing their sword’ can now be easily expressed without going through a command system.
This is not an argument of what is good or bad, but there is a difference based on the player’s preferences and age. […]”
Het doelpubliek voor de actiegerichte variant is dus groter en dat betekent uiteraard meer sales en een grotere impact. Ook hier is Yoshida eerlijk over.
“As I said, I believe I know the fun of command system RPGs, and I want to continue developing them, but I thought about the expected sales of Final Fantasy XVI and the impact that we have to deliver.”
Treur echter niet: de game krijgt ook een story focus modus voor degenen die niet comfortabel zijn met deze combat. Final Fantasy XVI verschijnt in de zomer van 2023.