Begin juni maakte Sony PlayStation bekend dat Marvel’s Spider-Man en Miles Morales naar pc zouden komen. De release staat gepland voor 12 augustus en op die datum zullen beide games zowel via de Epic Games Store als Steam verkrijgbaar zijn.
Gezien het niet lang meer duurt vooraleer de games op pc uitkomen, heeft Sony via een bericht op het PlayStation Blog aangekondigd wat de pc-features zijn. Ontwikkelaar Nixxes is verantwoordelijk voor de port en heeft er natuurlijk de nodige extra’s aan toegevoegd voor een optimale ervaring.
- Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel’s New York.
- NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.
- NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.
- Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you’ve got three monitors, we’ve got the game for you to show them off with!
- Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.
Om dit te ondersteunen is er ook een trailer verschenen en die kan je hieronder bekijken. Verder laat Sony weten dat de DuelSense ook op pc prima in combinatie met de games werkt, waarbij je kunt genieten van haptische feedback en adaptieve triggers.
Als je de game in pre-order plaatst, dan krijg je het zogeheten ‘pre-purchase item pack’ en dat pakket bevat de volgende extra’s als vroege unlock:
- Tech Heavy Iron Spider Suit
- Spider-Punk Suit
- Velocity Suit
- Spider-Drone gadget
- 5 extra skillpoints