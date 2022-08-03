Het is een aantal weken sinds de nieuwste uitbreiding van Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is uitgekomen, maar dat weerhoudt Team Ninja er duidelijk niet van om de nodige verbeteringen aan het spel aan te brengen. Zo heeft de ontwikkelaar een aantal bug fixes doorgevoerd en zelfs een nieuwe functie toegevoegd.

De nieuwe patch is nu te downloaden en voegt DLSS-ondersteuning toe aan de pc-versie, en alle versies van het spel krijgen een nieuwe functie waarmee je Anima Fragments en Crystals kan gebruiken om de job levels te verhogen. Daarnaast zijn er nog diverse bug fixes in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, die je hieronder terug kan vinden.