De meest recente uitbreiding van Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins, Different Future, is inmiddels uit en hiermee heeft de game ook zijn laatste uitbreiding gekregen. Tetsuya Nomura, de producer, sprak in een recente livestream over het (hobbelige) parcours van de game en de potentiële toekomst.

Uit de vertaling van Noisy Pixel kunnen we afleiden dat de man stiekem droomt van een sequel. Of deze sequel gemaakt zal worden, zal echter afhangen van de fans:

“When Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin first came out, there was a lot of negative bashing, especially online. However, I’m pleased to say that everyone watching this livestream has grown very fond of Jack and his friends. So much so that some would love to see a sequel of [the title].

And if you do want that to happen, then it would certainly help if one person watching this spread the news to 10 other people. If word of mouth about the game spreads through the DLC’s completion, proving that this is a title that has really resonated with everyone, there may be a time when we can meet again. I personally would love to work with Kumabe-san from Koei Tecmo again.”