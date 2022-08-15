We weten al een tijdje dat Sony een Ghost of Tsushima-film aan het ontwikkelen is. Een cast heeft het project nog niet; een regisseur is echter al wél aangekondigd. Het gaat om Chad Stahelski, de man achter de John Wick-films. Stahelski heeft grootse plannen voor Ghost of Tsushima, waaronder een opmerkelijke graad van loyaliteit naar de Japanse cultuur toe.

De regisseur wil een film maken die gedreven wordt door de personages, maar ook vette actiescènes telt én beelden die je zo als achtergrond op je laptop zou kunnen gebruiken. Daarnaast wil hij de Japanse cultuur, die een belangrijke inspiratie vormde voor de game, extra in de verf zetten door de acteurs Japans te laten spreken. Een keuze die Sony steunt.

“I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. It’s character driven. It’s got an opportunity for great action, great looks. And honestly, we’d to try to do it, all in character. Meaning, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so on board with backing us on that.”

“I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16. I have a love of the country, love of the people, love of the language. To try to direct not only in my language, but someone else’s and culturally shift my mindset to bring apart that in a cool way that still entices a Western audience.”