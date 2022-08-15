We weten al een tijdje dat Sony een Ghost of Tsushima-film aan het ontwikkelen is. Een cast heeft het project nog niet; een regisseur is echter al wél aangekondigd. Het gaat om Chad Stahelski, de man achter de John Wick-films. Stahelski heeft grootse plannen voor Ghost of Tsushima, waaronder een opmerkelijke graad van loyaliteit naar de Japanse cultuur toe.
De regisseur wil een film maken die gedreven wordt door de personages, maar ook vette actiescènes telt én beelden die je zo als achtergrond op je laptop zou kunnen gebruiken. Daarnaast wil hij de Japanse cultuur, die een belangrijke inspiratie vormde voor de game, extra in de verf zetten door de acteurs Japans te laten spreken. Een keuze die Sony steunt.
“I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. It’s character driven. It’s got an opportunity for great action, great looks. And honestly, we’d to try to do it, all in character. Meaning, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so on board with backing us on that.”
“I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16. I have a love of the country, love of the people, love of the language. To try to direct not only in my language, but someone else’s and culturally shift my mindset to bring apart that in a cool way that still entices a Western audience.”
Ghost of Tsushima vindt plaats in Japan en heeft Japanse personages, dus de Japanse taal zou niet meer dan logisch zijn. Al weet Stahelski ook dat vooral het Amerikaanse publiek niet zo tuk is op het lezen van ondertitels. Hij beschouwt het maken van een dure blockbuster in een taal die niet Engels is dan ook als een ware uitdaging, maar wel één die hij graag aangaat.
“No one is going to give me $200 million to do a technology-push movie without speaking English. I get it. So, I have to be clever and I have to figure out what’s fiduciarily responsible to the property, to the studio and still get what I want out of it and still make it something epic. Again, big challenge, man. And we’re entering two a time where I think that’s, I’m like you, man. I’ll read subtitles all day. And I think America in general, or at least the Western audiences in general are getting more and more used to that because of the influence of Netflix and streamers and stuff, where we get so much more of a world content.”
Ik denk dat we voor iedereen hier spreken als we zeggen: we zijn benieuwd.