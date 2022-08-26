Techland heeft de update 1.016 (Community Update #1) uitgebracht voor Dying Light 2: Stay Human. De update brengt op de PlayStation 5 onder andere VRR-support tot 120 fps, een nieuwe Balanced Mode en wat veranderingen aan de prestatie- en kwaliteitsmodus. Ook de technische prestaties van de Xbox-versies zijn met de update verbeterd.
Daarnaast omvat de update op alle platformen natuurlijk ook bug fixes. Het complete overzicht lees je in de onderstaande patch notes.
Dying Light 2 Community Update 1 Patch Notes:
New options:
- Added a new Color Grading option in Video settings. Try “Gritty” to make your game look similar to the 2019 gameplay presentations.
- Added possibility to toggle Chromatic Aberration (on/off) in Video settings.
Changes to Infected:
- More Biters are now roaming the The City.
- Biters are now more aggressive at night.
- Virals are now much more vigilant and will leave their hideouts more eagerly if they hear a fight nearby.
- From now on enemies without any items are not lootable. No more empty loot!
- You will encounter more Special Infected at night.
- Be wary of Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores during the day – encounters there can be quite VOLATILE.
General improvements:
- Various graphical improvements, including new screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO) implementation.
- Various image clarity improvements, including new temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) implementation and improved texture filtering.
- Added ability to quickly reconnect to disconnected sessions in co-op.
- Weapon mods can now increase weapons’ maximum durability.
- Added a new option in the Extras menu – check how far you’ve traveled in game. Especially useful for the Ultramarathon achievement!
PlayStation 5 improvements:
- Added Balanced Mode – 1296p at 60 FPS, upscaled to 4K using FSR.
- Added Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for “Performance Mode” – up to 120 FPS.
- Both Performance Mode and Quality Mode output image upscaled to 4K using FSR.
- Resolution Mode works in native 4K/30 FPS.
Xbox Series X improvements:
- Increased resolution for Balanced Mode to 1404p at 60 FPS, upscaled to 4K using FSR.
- Both Performance Mode and Quality Mode output image upscaled to 4K using FSR.
- Resolution Mode works in native 4K/30 FPS.
Xbox Series S improvements:
- Quality mode outputs an upscaled 4K image using FSR.
Last-gen improvements:
- PlayStation 4 Pro outputs an upscaled 4K image using FSR.
- Improved effects quality on Xbox One X. Console outputs 1200p image, upscaled to 4K using FSR.
PC improvements:
- Added AMD FSR 2.0 support.
- Improved management of GPU memory in DirectX 12 mode, especially when Ray-Tracing is enabled.
- Ability to toggle DualShocks’ Adaptive Triggers in Accessibility settings.
- Improved support for wide-screen resolutions.
- Added new graphical option for particle effects – Medium.
huh? geen 120 FPS mode voor de series x?
Flinke verbetering op PS5 raad het spel nu zeker aan.
Wachten wordt weer beloond. Goed moment om het toch maar eens aan te schaffen.
@Bass: die is maanden geleden alle toegevoegd op de Xbox nu pas op de ps5 om dat die nu vrr heeft
@Bass: Is er al
@Anoniem-7471: ah thanks! wist ik niet