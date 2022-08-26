Techland heeft de update 1.016 (Community Update #1) uitgebracht voor Dying Light 2: Stay Human. De update brengt op de PlayStation 5 onder andere VRR-support tot 120 fps, een nieuwe Balanced Mode en wat veranderingen aan de prestatie- en kwaliteitsmodus. Ook de technische prestaties van de Xbox-versies zijn met de update verbeterd.

Daarnaast omvat de update op alle platformen natuurlijk ook bug fixes. Het complete overzicht lees je in de onderstaande patch notes.

Dying Light 2 Community Update 1 Patch Notes:

New options:

  • Added a new Color Grading option in Video settings. Try “Gritty” to make your game look similar to the 2019 gameplay presentations.
  • Added possibility to toggle Chromatic Aberration (on/off) in Video settings.

Changes to Infected:

  • More Biters are now roaming the The City.
  • Biters are now more aggressive at night.
  • Virals are now much more vigilant and will leave their hideouts more eagerly if they hear a fight nearby.
  • From now on enemies without any items are not lootable. No more empty loot!
  • You will encounter more Special Infected at night.
  • Be wary of Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores during the day – encounters there can be quite VOLATILE.

General improvements:

  • Various graphical improvements, including new screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO) implementation.
  • Various image clarity improvements, including new temporal anti-aliasing (TAA) implementation and improved texture filtering.
  • Added ability to quickly reconnect to disconnected sessions in co-op.
  • Weapon mods can now increase weapons’ maximum durability.
  • Added a new option in the Extras menu – check how far you’ve traveled in game. Especially useful for the Ultramarathon achievement!

PlayStation 5 improvements:

  • Added Balanced Mode – 1296p at 60 FPS, upscaled to 4K using FSR.
  • Added Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for “Performance Mode” – up to 120 FPS.
  • Both Performance Mode and Quality Mode output image upscaled to 4K using FSR.
  • Resolution Mode works in native 4K/30 FPS.

Xbox Series X improvements:

  • Increased resolution for Balanced Mode to 1404p at 60 FPS, upscaled to 4K using FSR.
  • Both Performance Mode and Quality Mode output image upscaled to 4K using FSR.
  • Resolution Mode works in native 4K/30 FPS.

Xbox Series S improvements:

  • Quality mode outputs an upscaled 4K image using FSR.

Last-gen improvements:

  • PlayStation 4 Pro outputs an upscaled 4K image using FSR.
  • Improved effects quality on Xbox One X. Console outputs 1200p image, upscaled to 4K using FSR.

PC improvements:

  • Added AMD FSR 2.0 support.
  • Improved management of GPU memory in DirectX 12 mode, especially when Ray-Tracing is enabled.
  • Ability to toggle DualShocks’ Adaptive Triggers in Accessibility settings.
  • Improved support for wide-screen resolutions.
  • Added new graphical option for particle effects – Medium.