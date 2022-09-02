The Last of Us: Part I is vanaf vandaag opnieuw verkrijgbaar als remake voor de PlayStation 5. Natuurlijk bevat deze uitgave ook weer Trophies en die zijn aanzienlijk gemakkelijker dan voorheen. Althans, de platinum Trophy.
Gezien deze remake geen multiplayer bevat, zijn alle multiplayer Trophies afwezig. Ook heb je niet te maken met Trophies die gekoppeld zijn aan de moeilijkheidsgraad. Hierdoor is het zo te zien een aanzienlijk eenvoudigere weg naar de begeerde platinum.
Het enige wat wat tijd zou kunnen kosten is het verzamelen van de collectables, de rest richt zich voornamelijk op specifieke gameplay acties. Hieronder het overzicht. Meer weten over deze remake? Check dan onze special.
Platinum
It can’t be for nothing
-Collect all trophies
Goud
No Matter What
-Complete Part 1
Don’t Go
-Complete Left Behind
Look for the Light
-Find all Firefly pendants
Endure and Survive
-Collect all comics
Chronicles
-Find all notes and artifacts
Getting to Know You
-Engage in all optional conversations
That’s all I got
-Survive all of Ellie’s jokes
Zilver
Something to Fight For
-Find all training manuals
Combat Ready
-Fully upgrade a weapon
Master of Unlocking
-Break into every locked door using shivs
Prepared For the Worst
-Find all workbenches
Sticky Fingers
-Open All Safes
Sharpest Tool in the Shed
-Find all workbench tools
Build Em Up, Break Em Down
-Upgrade and then break one of every melee weapon
Brons
Fallen Firefly
-Find a Firefly pendant
Self Help
-Find one training manual
Savage Starlight Fan
-Find a comic
Geared Up
-Craft every item
In Memorium
-Pick up Frank’s note after it’s discarded
Lights Out
-While in stealth, turn off the spotlight generator in Pittsburgh.
Waterlogged
-Ride the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam
Left Hanging
-Leave Ellie hanging after a job well done
Who’s A Good Boy?
-Pet Buckley the dog
Nobody’s Perfect
-Played the Jak X game in Left Behind
Brick Master
-Win the brick throwing contest
Angel Knives
-Defeat Black Fang without getting hit
Skillz
-Win the water gun fight
Live Bait
-Use bricks or bottles to lure an infected into attacking a human
Tja, ja hahaha. Goedkoop.
Deze zijn de geene die mij niet lukte bij de voorgaande versies omwille van een bug
De moeilijkheidsgraad waren niet het probleem
Nu moet ik wel zeggen dat ik echt niet van plan was om het 6 keer te gaan spelen.