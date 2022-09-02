

The Last of Us: Part I is vanaf vandaag opnieuw verkrijgbaar als remake voor de PlayStation 5. Natuurlijk bevat deze uitgave ook weer Trophies en die zijn aanzienlijk gemakkelijker dan voorheen. Althans, de platinum Trophy.

Gezien deze remake geen multiplayer bevat, zijn alle multiplayer Trophies afwezig. Ook heb je niet te maken met Trophies die gekoppeld zijn aan de moeilijkheidsgraad. Hierdoor is het zo te zien een aanzienlijk eenvoudigere weg naar de begeerde platinum.

Het enige wat wat tijd zou kunnen kosten is het verzamelen van de collectables, de rest richt zich voornamelijk op specifieke gameplay acties. Hieronder het overzicht. Meer weten over deze remake? Check dan onze special.

Platinum

It can’t be for nothing

-Collect all trophies

Goud

No Matter What

-Complete Part 1

Don’t Go

-Complete Left Behind

Look for the Light

-Find all Firefly pendants

Endure and Survive

-Collect all comics

Chronicles

-Find all notes and artifacts

Getting to Know You

-Engage in all optional conversations

That’s all I got

-Survive all of Ellie’s jokes

Zilver

Something to Fight For

-Find all training manuals

Combat Ready

-Fully upgrade a weapon

Master of Unlocking

-Break into every locked door using shivs

Prepared For the Worst

-Find all workbenches

Sticky Fingers

-Open All Safes

Sharpest Tool in the Shed

-Find all workbench tools

Build Em Up, Break Em Down

-Upgrade and then break one of every melee weapon

Brons

Fallen Firefly

-Find a Firefly pendant

Self Help

-Find one training manual

Savage Starlight Fan

-Find a comic

Geared Up

-Craft every item

In Memorium

-Pick up Frank’s note after it’s discarded

Lights Out

-While in stealth, turn off the spotlight generator in Pittsburgh.

Waterlogged

-Ride the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam

Left Hanging

-Leave Ellie hanging after a job well done

Who’s A Good Boy?

-Pet Buckley the dog

Nobody’s Perfect

-Played the Jak X game in Left Behind

Brick Master

-Win the brick throwing contest

Angel Knives

-Defeat Black Fang without getting hit

Skillz

-Win the water gun fight

Live Bait

-Use bricks or bottles to lure an infected into attacking a human