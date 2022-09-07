Nog enkele maandjes wachten en we kunnen de nachtmerrie beleven die ‘The Callisto Protocol’ heet. Om de hype nog even aan te wakkeren nam Mark James, de chief technical officer van ontwikkelaar Striking Distance Studios, de tijd om in een interview de technische prestaties van de game onder de loep te nemen.
Hij is alleszins heel enthousiast over het geleverde werk, want hij omschrijft de personages als ‘de meest realistische ooit gemaakt in een game’. Het vormgeven van de gezichten en ogen van de personages verliep tot in de kleinste details en het resultaat mag er zijn:
“Our characters are the most realistic characters you’ll see in a game. So much so, that when we first showed our game, everybody thought it was pre-rendered. […] We’ve got a full scan, even down to ray-traced reflections for the eyeballs. So if you look into the [character’s] eyes in our game, you can see their reflected optics. It’s a really tiny detail, but it’s those tiny details that actually are so important to our game.
It brings a connection to the player that you don’t normally get. So much of our brain is associated with seeing faces, more than the rest of the world around us because we have to read faces every day. We want to base all of our mutations and our body horror around this grounded reality – what would happen if an arm grew twice the size, or a chest opened up.”
Ook de vijanden, gemuteerde gedrochten die ooit mensen waren, hebben dezelfde behandeling gekregen. Hierdoor zie je nog enigszins wat menselijkheid in de monsters.
“Our enemies aren’t the undead, they aren’t aliens, they’re mutated humans. So we want to show that grounding – they’re still recognizable as humans – and also that connection, so you’re not just dispensing with these things that used to be human. They’re your fellow prisoners and guards.”
We kunnen de ultrarealistische personages van The Callisto Protocol aanschouwen vanaf 2 december aanstaande.
Ben heel benieuwd of ze aan TloU part 1 en 2 kunnen tippen, dat is wat mij betreft het beste op dit moment.