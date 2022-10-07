

Afgelopen maand maakte uitgever Square Enix bekend dat ze de stekker uit de live service game Babylon’s Fall gaan trekken. De game wist bij release niet bepaald hoge ogen te gooien, maar ondanks dat bleef PlatinumGames wel aan de titel werken in de hoop het te verbeteren en meer spelers aan te trekken.

Dat Square Enix als uitgever zijnde besluit de game te sluiten zal niemand verbazen, maar toch bleef de ontwikkelaar PlatinumGames tot nu verdacht stil. CEO Atsushi Inaba doorbreekt het zwijgen nu en licht toe aan website VGC dat hij mede door contractuele verplichtingen weinig over de sluiting van de game kan zeggen.

“Firstly, the important thing that I want to note is that we’re not able to comment on certain areas of games developed with our partners,” “And that’s one of the reasons we’re not fond of our current situation that only limits us to game development, to be honest with you… in terms of any concrete reasons or the process that led to this conclusion of the title, you’d have to go ahead and ask Square Enix about the details, unfortunately.”

Wel vertelt hij dat ze het ontzettend spijt voor de fans dat Babylon’s Fall niet is geworden wat het had moeten zijn. Normaliter zijn de games van PlatinumGames vele malen beter dan wat Babylon’s Fall ons bracht.

“The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of the Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.” “And any disappointment that we might have caused for our fan base is something we feel extremely sorry about, the fact that we led our dedicated fans to feel that way as a developer. Providing any sentiment other than enjoyment and fun in our creations to players is something that we’re not very happy about at all as a developer.”

Daarbij heeft PlatinumGames de hoop in live service games nog niet opgegeven. Ze leren uit Babylon’s Fall ook een waardevolle les en hopen daarmee in de toekomst alsnog een live service titel te kunnen maken met de kwaliteit die we van de ontwikkelaar gewend zijn.

“There’s a lot that we learned from this experience, and it’s not changed our future plans or outlook moving forward regarding doing live service games at all. Live service games are definitely something we do want to do and put our effort in moving forward,” “There are two pillars, so to speak, that we can look at internally for our development teams, that being the people within the same company. The first is just the sheer fun of the core game mechanics that you have in the live service game and secondly, performing the live service itself. I think these two pillars are values that need to be strongly connected internally, and need to be viewed, treasured, and valued by the same people, on the same team, at the very same company. Otherwise, if one of these is valued over the other or if they’re not connected, things usually don’t turn out the way we would have wanted them to. We want to focus on keeping that connection and that balance between those two pillars moving forward.”

Babylon’s Fall is nog speelbaar tot 27 februari 2023. De game is uit de digitale schappen gehaald, maar als je de titel toch nog een kans zou willen geven zal je ergens vast nog wel een fysieke PlayStation 4 of PlayStation 5 disc moeten kunnen vinden.