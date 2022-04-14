

Babylon’s Fall is een tegenvaller, maar ondanks de lage cijfers en de forse kritieken op de game heeft PlatinumGames beloofd aan de game te blijven werken. Zo zijn er inmiddels meerdere updates uitgebracht en we zijn nu aangekomen bij 1.05.

Deze richt zich op wat kleine aanpassingen met betrekking tot het NieR: Automata evenement. Daarnaast voert de ontwikkelaar weer wat balansaanpassingen door in de algehele gameplay. Tot slot is er een nieuw evenement van start gegaan en zoals gewoonlijk hieronder alle details.

NieR: Automata Event

The following updates to the NieR:Automata event have been made:

Addition of the event quest “Amusement Park Rabbit”

An exclusive rankings board for the “Amusement Park Rabbit” quest has been added

Updates to the content of the event exclusive missions

Addition of the Vanity Attire “Emil Head” and the rod type weapon “Pod Rod”

Resolved Issues:

The following enchantment types that increase attacking power against specific enemies were not taking effect against their designated target types:

Sinistral Machine Slayer

Dextral Machine Slayer

Udug Slugger

Colossus Slammer

Thunder Fisted Colossus Slayer

Pacifier of Bandits

In addition to that, there’s also the Kur: Increased Rewards Campaign starting today.

Kur: Increased Rewards Campaign:

We will be running a special campaign where the quantity of reward items earned from eligible quests will be increased during the campaign period!

Event Period

From the end of maintenance

until the start of maintenance on Tue., April 26, 2022

Event Content

During the event period, the quantities of all reward items earned from playing the high difficulty level quests “Kur: Hard” and “Kur: Very Hard” will be increased!

*Please be aware that the reward increase during the campaign period does not stack with the effects of an item booster, so using one will not affect the quantities earned any further.

Main Rewards

Material: Dragon’s Horn

Accessory: Cobra Bangle

Various Relics

Eligible Quests:

-Kur: Hard (Recommended Power Level: 110)

-Kur: Very Hard (Recommended Power Level: 150)

Requirements to Play the Eligible Quests

Must have completed the quest “Heart of the Blue Sun”

How to Join These Quests