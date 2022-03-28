

Babylon’s Fall krijgt niet echt de lovende kritieken waar Square Enix en Platinum Games op gehoopt hadden. Er valt namelijk een hoop op de game aan te merken, wat Matthias al aanstipte in zijn review. Een helaas slechte game, maar de ontwikkelaar is vastberaden om Babylon’s Fall beter te maken.

Dit doen ze onder andere met updates en zo is update 1.04 inmiddels uitgerold. Hieronder hebben we alle details op een rijtje gezet en een van de meest opvallende punten is dat de ontwikkelaar de campagne gemakkelijker heeft gemaakt om te voltooien, en dat doen ze door verschillende vijanden uit situaties weg te nemen.

De specifieke aanpassingen met betrekking tot de campagne zijn dus zoals hieronder opgesomd. Daarnaast richt update 1.04 zich ook op bug fixes en meer.