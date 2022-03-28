Babylon’s Fall krijgt niet echt de lovende kritieken waar Square Enix en Platinum Games op gehoopt hadden. Er valt namelijk een hoop op de game aan te merken, wat Matthias al aanstipte in zijn review. Een helaas slechte game, maar de ontwikkelaar is vastberaden om Babylon’s Fall beter te maken.
Dit doen ze onder andere met updates en zo is update 1.04 inmiddels uitgerold. Hieronder hebben we alle details op een rijtje gezet en een van de meest opvallende punten is dat de ontwikkelaar de campagne gemakkelijker heeft gemaakt om te voltooien, en dat doen ze door verschillende vijanden uit situaties weg te nemen.
De specifieke aanpassingen met betrekking tot de campagne zijn dus zoals hieronder opgesomd. Daarnaast richt update 1.04 zich ook op bug fixes en meer.
Campaign adjusted to be easier to complete
Adjustments made to v1.0 main story (excluding bosses)
- Gallu Defenders will no longer appear.
- Udug Grenadiers will no longer appear.
- Igigi Shielders will no longer appear (Igigi Shielders that are summoned by Igigi Strikers will still appear).
- Adjustments made to enemies in chapters with a significantly lower Pure Platinum acquisition rate.
- Decreased the number of enemies that appear at once.
- Slightly reduced the overall placement of gadgets and interactive items.
Bug Fixes (Action and Combat Systems)
- Fixed an issue with Duel and Boss fights.
- An issue where hit stops would limit the actions of bosses.
- Fixed an issue where the attack motion and hit detection for the weapon type Great Axe would not work properly.
- Fixed an issue where enemies’ super attack gauges weren’t scaling down when less than 4 players were playing.
Bug Fixes (Game System)
- Fixed progression loss and save data corruption issues.
- Fixed an error that occurs during login.
- Fixed an error that occurs when accepting some orders.
- Fixed an issue where “CONNECTING” kept displaying when repeatedly switching tabs in the store.
- [Demo version] Fixed an issue where “CONNECTING” kept displaying during quest matching.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when the build version was incremented
