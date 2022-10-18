Vanaf vandaag is A Plague Tale: Requiem officieel verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. In onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat de game in veel opzichten beter is dan het origineel, wat het zeker de moeite waard maakt om te spelen.
Met de release van de game vandaag, zijn ook de Trophies en Achievements bekend. We hebben hieronder de Trophies op een rijtje gezet, die natuurlijk identiek zijn aan de Achievements die je op de Xbox kunt verzamelen. Voor de waarde van de Achievements kun je hier terecht.
De Trophies bevatten geen spoilers voor het verhaal van de game, maar de omschrijvingen en benamingen kunnen wel wat van de (gameplay) momenten weggeven.
Platinum
Requiem
-Earn all “A Plague Tale: Requiem” trophies
Goud
Immortal memories
-Recall all souvenirs
Perfect throw
-Successfully complete all throws in the Crowns game
Old protector
-Interact with all the old protector’s items in the sanctuary
Mercy
-Don’t kill the guard on the docks
Zilver
Knights!
-Complete all chapters
Herbalist
-Find all flowers
Ornithologist
-Find all feathers
Explorer
-Open all the secret chests
Not a toy anymore
-Fully upgrade the sling
Improved crossbow
-Fully upgrade the crossbow
Handful of pockets
-Fully upgrade the gear
Effective instruments
-Fully upgrade the instruments
Pocket laboratory
-Fully upgrade the alchemy
Brons
Under a New Sun
-Complete chapter 1
Newcomers
-Complete chapter 2
A Burden of Blood
-Complete chapter 3
Protector’s Duty
-Complete chapter 4
In our Wake
-Complete chapter 5
Leaving all Behind
-Complete chapter 6
Felons
-Complete chapter 7
A Sea of Promises
-Complete chapter 8
Tales and Revelations
-Complete chapter 9
Bloodline
-Complete chapter 10
The Cradle of Centuries
-Complete chapter 11
The Life We Deserve
-Complete chapter 12
Nothing Left
-Complete chapter 13
Healing our Wounds
-Complete chapter 14
Dying Sun
-Complete chapter 15
King Hugo
-Complete chapter 16
Night guard
-Extinguish 40 fires
Alchemist
-Craft 100 ammunitions
Sneaky
-Fully improve the Prudence skills
Fighter
-Fully improve the Aggressive skills
Malignant
-Fully improve the Opportunism skills
Perfect shot
-Shoot all the pine cones