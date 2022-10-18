

Vanaf vandaag is A Plague Tale: Requiem officieel verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. In onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat de game in veel opzichten beter is dan het origineel, wat het zeker de moeite waard maakt om te spelen.

Met de release van de game vandaag, zijn ook de Trophies en Achievements bekend. We hebben hieronder de Trophies op een rijtje gezet, die natuurlijk identiek zijn aan de Achievements die je op de Xbox kunt verzamelen. Voor de waarde van de Achievements kun je hier terecht.

De Trophies bevatten geen spoilers voor het verhaal van de game, maar de omschrijvingen en benamingen kunnen wel wat van de (gameplay) momenten weggeven.

Platinum

Requiem

-Earn all “A Plague Tale: Requiem” trophies

Goud

Immortal memories

-Recall all souvenirs

Perfect throw

-Successfully complete all throws in the Crowns game

Old protector

-Interact with all the old protector’s items in the sanctuary

Mercy

-Don’t kill the guard on the docks

Zilver

Knights!

-Complete all chapters

Herbalist

-Find all flowers

Ornithologist

-Find all feathers

Explorer

-Open all the secret chests

Not a toy anymore

-Fully upgrade the sling

Improved crossbow

-Fully upgrade the crossbow

Handful of pockets

-Fully upgrade the gear

Effective instruments

-Fully upgrade the instruments

Pocket laboratory

-Fully upgrade the alchemy

Brons

Under a New Sun

-Complete chapter 1

Newcomers

-Complete chapter 2

A Burden of Blood

-Complete chapter 3

Protector’s Duty

-Complete chapter 4

In our Wake

-Complete chapter 5

Leaving all Behind

-Complete chapter 6

Felons

-Complete chapter 7

A Sea of Promises

-Complete chapter 8

Tales and Revelations

-Complete chapter 9

Bloodline

-Complete chapter 10

The Cradle of Centuries

-Complete chapter 11

The Life We Deserve

-Complete chapter 12

Nothing Left

-Complete chapter 13

Healing our Wounds

-Complete chapter 14

Dying Sun

-Complete chapter 15

King Hugo

-Complete chapter 16

Night guard

-Extinguish 40 fires

Alchemist

-Craft 100 ammunitions

Sneaky

-Fully improve the Prudence skills

Fighter

-Fully improve the Aggressive skills

Malignant

-Fully improve the Opportunism skills

Perfect shot

-Shoot all the pine cones