A Plague Tale: Requiem is voorzien van een nieuwe update. Deze update pakt een aantal problemen aan en het maakt de game ook speelbaar op de Steam Deck.
Voor alle platformen geldt dat de nieuwe patch van A Plague Tale: Requiem er voor zorgt dat framedrops worden aangepakt. Speel je het spel van Asobo Studio op pc, dan heb je na het installeren van de update de beschikking over meer opties voor het grafische gedeelte van het spel.
De volledige lijst met veranderingen is als volgt:
Patch Notes common to all platforms
Changes & Updates
- Balanced difficulty in “Nothing Left” and “Dying Sun” final arena fights.
Optimization
- Optimized AI, rats, terrain and navmesh to reduce framerate drops and freezing issues.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed HDR issues creating crushed highlights (not applicable to Nintendo Switch).
- Fixed random crashes or blockers that could happen in some chapters.
- Fixed blockers or animation bugs that could happen during some crank interactions.
- Fixed issue during reaction between Ignifer pot and Odoris in specific cases.
- Fixed a script issue that could make the pine cones thrown by Hugo in “Under a New Sun” invisible.
- Improved cart collisions to prevent going out of the map.
- Fixed minor visual bugs in some chapters.
- Fixed unexpected change of audio language when changing other options.
- Fixed minor issues in German language.
Patch Notes specific to PC
Changes & Updates
- The game is now compatible with Steam Deck.
Optimization
- Added new graphics options to improve visual and performance customizations (Frame limiter, Resolution optimizer, SSAO, DOF, Screen Space Shadows, Motion Blur).
- Improved auto setting graphic profiles to better match PC configurations.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed specular flickering issues with DLSS.