EA heeft FIFA 23 van een nieuwe update voorzien, waarmee weer veel aangepast en verbeterd wordt. De ontwikkelaar gaf ook de patch notes van update 1.06 vrij, die je hieronder kunt raadplegen. Modi als FIFA Ultimate Team, Career Mode, FIFA World Cup en Pro Clubs x Volta Football worden voorzien van bug fixes en dergelijke, maar er zijn ook wat gameplay aanpassingen die wat meer impact hebben.

Zo is het allereerst duidelijk dat prachtgoals maken met buitenkant voet nu minder veel zal gebeuren. De effectiviteit van dit specifieke schot is namelijk met 30% verminderd. Ook spelers die de speciale Outside the Foot Shot eigenschap hebben worden minder effectief, want die vaardigheid wordt met 10% verlaagd. De volledige patch notes van update 1.06 zie je hieronder.