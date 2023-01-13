FIFA 23 is inmiddels geruime tijd verkrijgbaar, maar nog steeds worden er punten van aandacht in de game gevonden. Hierom blijft EA Sports de game voorzien van regelmatige updates, zo ook nu.

De ontwikkelaar heeft update 1.000.008 voor FIFA 23 uitgebracht en deze pakt diverse probleempjes aan in modi als FIFA Ultimate Team en FIFA World Cup. Het zijn vooral bugs die de wereld uit geholpen worden en voor alle details kun je hieronder de patch notes bekijken.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added a View Help button callout to the FUT Main Menu, Transfer Market Menu, Match Pause Screen, and when entry into FUT isn’t possible. The View Help button callout displays a short message and a QR code that leads to EA Help pages related to the game area players scan it from. This button callout will be activated through a Server Release in the near future.

Added a Profile Tab to the Player Details view for some types of Player Items.

Addressed the following issues:

The radar could sometimes disappear during matches.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

When playing against a team using Constant Pressure, your AI teammates will attempt to more actively provide shorter passing options.

When a CPU controlled defending player applies Constant Pressure to the ball carrier but does not win the ball back, they can take longer to track back. This has no impact on human controlled players.

Decreased Stamina Decay by 11.7% for Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive Custom Tactics.

In some cases, ball carriers are now more likely to maintain possession of the ball when pressured from behind by a defender.

Addressed the following issues:

When chasing Lofted Through Passes, defenders could incorrectly slow down at times.

Addressed further instances of the ball unintentionally falling back to the attacking player after a defender makes a tackle.

During kick offs, teams with a high defensive line could push up too closely to the center of the pitch.

In some cases, using Player Lock when playing with customized controls could result in unwanted requests being performed.

When locking to a player without the ball, the CPU ball carrier could perform unwanted Skill Moves or passes.

Addressed instances of some animations not playing correctly when there is physical contact between two players.

In some cases, a quick free kick could not be taken and transitioned to a traditional free kick.

Sometimes, a Semi-Assisted Through Pass could incorrectly be hit out of play.

Removed heading animations that could unnecessarily occur when a player was requested to perform a header but was not in contention for the ball.

In some specific situations, the CPU AI could not win the ball back if the human controlled player was shielding the ball.

Further addressed instances of ball carriers running over the ball when making a dribble.

In some cases, CPU AI goalkeepers could perform an unintentionally poor pass from a goal kick.

In rare situations, after receiving a pass, the ball carrier could have become momentarily unresponsive.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions in situations where the offending player quickly moved away from the ball carrier.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions regarding slide tackles.

FIFA World Cup™

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, unplayed matches incorrectly had match results.

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup™ Live Your World Cup mode, starting lineups were incorrect.

Replaced the Play New Final option with a Restart Final option following the conclusion of a Featured Quickplay Grand Final match.

An incorrect ball could be used in some matches.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some, balls, UI elements, custom managers, starheads, kits, tattoos, boots, gloves, facial hair, badges, stadiums, pitch trophies, VIP Areas, mascots, TIFOs, stadium themes, Skill Move descriptions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issues: