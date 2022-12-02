Bij iedere FIFA 23 update is het weer afwachten wat EA Sports besluit aan te passen. Zo werd in november met buitenkant voet schieten al minder sterk en ook nu wordt een bepaalde move weer zwakker gemaakt. De nieuwe update van FIFA 23 staat klaar en deze schaalt de effectiviteit van lobje passes een stuk terug.
Houd je ervan om mooie lobjes te geven aan je spitsen? Dan zal je nu misschien naar andere manieren moeten zoeken om spelers de diepte in te sturen. Naast de lobjesballen die nu zwakker zijn, worden ook andere aspecten van de game aangepakt. Denk aan een aantal algemene bug fixes voor meerdere modi evenals specifieke fixes voor Ultimate Team, FIFA World Cup, Career Mode en Pro Clubs x Volta Football.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes van de update er op naslaan.
FIFA Ultimate Team
- Fixes:
-
- Placeholder images could appear on the shot comparison graphic when in a match.
- In the Milestones section of the Objectives screen, trophies did not always display correctly.
Gameplay
- Changes:
-
- Decreased the accuracy of Driven Lobbed Through Passes aimed away from where the passer is facing.
- Lowered the ball trajectory height of Driven Lobbed Through Passes.
- Fixes:
-
- In some cases, the ball carrier could unintentionally run over the ball when attempting to dribble with it.
- In certain situations, the goalkeeper did not react to Ground Passes across the goal.
- Sometimes a touch during a dribble could knock the ball further from the ball carrier than intended.
- In some cases, appropriately powered Through Passes could incorrectly cause the ball to be hit out of play.
- AI teammates could lunge for a ball that was far away from them even when the Pass Block Assistance setting was off. In some situations, a defender could incorrectly attempt to shield the ball without being requested to do so.
- When requesting an Outside Of The Foot Shot in some specific situations, a Flair Shot could have occurred instead.
- When requesting a Flair Pass while locked to one player, the CPU AI would not attempt to perform a Flair Pass.
- In rare throw in situations where an additional ball was present on the pitch and needed to be cleared, the player kicking the ball could have done it with unnecessary power.
- The assistant referee starting position was not always correct at the start of a Playable Highlight.
- In some cases, the goalkeeper could have incorrectly been allowed to pick up the ball with their hands after a player-controlled teammate cleared the ball towards them.
- Improved referee logic when determining foul calls in situations where a player makes contact with the goalkeeper.
- During Set Piece Skill Games, the camera would not always correctly orient itself behind the kick taker.
FIFA World Cup
- Fixes:
-
- In Online Tournaments, the Knockout Stage UI could have incorrectly highlighted both participating teams’ paths with the same color.
- In the Online Tournament final, some post-match scenes did not play.
- Addressed a stability issue that could occur when restarting Featured Quickplay matches.
Career Mode
- Fixes:
-
- In Player Career, the goalkeeper Attribute did not always display correctly on the Player Growth screen.
Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL
- Fixes:
-
- Addressed a stability issue that could occur in VOLTA ARCADE.
General, Audio, and Visual
- Changes:
-
- Updated some badges, pre and post-match scenes, crowds, stadiums, kits, balls, headwear, facial hair, commentary lines, UI elements, menu text, and ad boards.
- Fixes:
- An incorrect background could have displayed when switching between the main menu and Training Center.
- Updated instances of incorrect text.
- Some videos did not play correctly in the main menu.
- In some cases, when selecting a language, the on-screen flag could display incorrectly.
- [PC Only] EA Social text input did not always function correctly when using the numpad.
- Addressed instances of various stability issues.