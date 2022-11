“The reception of Saints Row did not meet the full expectations and left the fanbase partially polarized, The game development studio, Volition, has been working hard to improve the player experience.

Financially, Saints Row has performed in line with management expectations in the quarter. Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the US, to create future success at Volition. This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”