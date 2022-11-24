Everspace werd in 2017 uitgebracht en deze indie rogue-like game maakte veel sci-fi liefhebbers warm voor een vervolg. Ontwikkelaar Rockfish Games is al lange tijd een vervolg aan het ontwikkelen en Everspace 2 is nu ook al enige tijd in early access voor pc verkrijgbaar. Daar komt binnenkort min of meer een einde aan, want de laatste early access update is nu beschikbaar.

Versie 1.0 is nu een feit en daarmee is de game dus min of meer af. Daarom deelde de ontwikkelaar ook een update over de release voor consoles. De eerdere plannen voor dit jaar gaan niet meer gehaald worden en Everspace 2 zal daarom begin 2023 voor consoles en pc verschijnen. Een exacte datum is niet gegeven, maar de ontwikkeling lijkt dus min of meer tot zijn einde te komen.

Tot slot kan je hieronder nog de patch notes van versie 1.0 van Everspace 2 terugvinden. Deze Ancient Rifts update brengt veel grote aanpassingen, waarvan je ook nog een trailer kunt bekijken.