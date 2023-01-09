Naughty Dog mag zich met Jak and Daxter, Uncharted en The Last of Us dan wel geprofileerd hebben als een absolute topontwikkelaar, elk succesverhaal kent uiteindelijk toch zijn duistere kant. Zo werden werknemers van de studio vaak tot het uiterste gedreven om de releasedatum van een project te halen, iets dat logischerwijs tot de nodige controverse leidt. In de toekomst zou dit echter niet meer mogen voorvallen, aangezien Naughty Dog stappen onderneemt om dit soort werkdruk te voorkomen.

Volgens co-president Neil Druckmann gaat Naughty Dog toekomstige projecten pas aankondigen wanneer ze effectief bijna klaar zijn en dus niet meer jaren op voorhand. De ontwikkelaar voegt duidelijk de daad bij het woord, want twee jaar na hun laatste release – het ‘love it or hate it’ spektakel The Last of Us: Part II – weten we nog steeds niet wat hun volgende titel zal zijn, afgezien van de multiplayer game die nog geen officiële onthulling heeft gehad.

Geruchten wijzen op The Last of Us: Part III, maar dat zullen we dus pas weten als de game op het punt staat om goud te gaan.