

The Elder Scrolls Online mag inmiddels een vrij oude game zijn, nog altijd is de titel erg populair en dit maakt ook dat de game op regelmatige basis van nieuwe content wordt voorzien. Microsoft en Bethesda hebben nu aangekondigd dat de volgende uitbreiding Necrom heet en dat deze expansie op 5 juni zal verschijnen voor pc en op 20 juni voor consoles.

Deze uitbreiding zal een nieuwe klasse introduceren, nieuwe zones, een nieuwe verhaallijn en meer. De details van de nieuwe klasse hebben we hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Wat betreft de nieuwe zones, het gaat hier om een zone gelegen in de Telvanni Peninsula en natuurlijk de grote stad Necrom. Beide zones zijn voorzien van eigen quests, uitdagingen, NPC’s en nog veel meer.

Necrom introduces an all-new class — the Arcanist — which allows you to master three new skill lines (Herald of the Tome, Curative Runeforms, and Apocryphal Soldier). Each new skill line draws from Oblivion to help you deal damage, support your allies, and absorb punishment. As an Arcanist, you can call upon Runeblades, which launch Oblivion-empowered projectiles at your foes, or the Apocryphal Gate, which summons a portal to assist your party’s mobility.

With the Arcanist’s new Crux system, you can use select Arcanist abilities to generate a new resource called Crux that you can then spend to empower other abilities. How you spend your Crux can make a big impact on the way you play your Arcanist, and those that take the time to truly master all the Lord of Knowledge’s gifts can become truly formidable.