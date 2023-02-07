Ben je wel klaar met het tiende seizoen van The Division 2 en zit je te wachten totdat je vandaag aan de slag kunt gaan met seizoen elf? Dan hebben we slecht nieuws voor je. Je zal hier namelijk wat langer op moeten wachten.

Ubisoft laat weten dat er problemen zijn met het lokalisatie proces. Dit zal eerst afgerond moeten worden, anders kan niet elke gamer optimaal van het nieuwe seizoen genieten. Daarom is besloten om ‘Reign of Fire’ uit te stellen. Wanneer dit seizoen dan wel beschikbaar wordt is nog niet bekend.

Hieronder de volledige verklaring van Ubisoft.

“In preparing for Season 11, we began experiencing a series of delays in our localization process, consequently impacting the experience for many players around the world. Therefore, after much discussion, we have made the difficult decision to move the release of Season 11 and the livestream to a later date.

We understand that this is not the update our community wants to hear, and we appreciate your ongoing support. Because of your support, it is important for us to provide the best player experience with this update, and releasing on the scheduled February 7 date would not deliver that. We will update you on a new release date as soon as we can. In the meantime, we apologize for the inconvenience. We look forward to sharing more information about the Season 11 stream once we have it.”