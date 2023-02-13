Atomic Heart verschijnt binnenkort en enkele dagen voor de release zijn de Trophies/Achievements van deze unieke shooter/RPG vrijgegeven. Als je alles wilt behalen, zal je echter wel voor een uitdaging komen te staan: je moet (logischerwijs) het verhaal uitspelen, heel veel dingen verzamelen én je moet de game uitspelen op de hoogste moeilijkheidsgraad (hardcore). Uiteraard is het even afwachten om te zien hoe moeilijk dat dan in kwestie zal zijn.
Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder. Let op dat sommige beschrijvingen als spoilers ervaren kunnen worden.
Platinum
The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes
– Unlock all trophies
Goud
Atomic Heart
– Complete the game in Hardcore mode
Burning Ears
– Find all Chirpers
Clean-up
– Complete all testing grounds
Zilver
Strike
– Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues
Murderous Beauty
– Kill Twins
Chop Chop Chop
– Kill Belyash with a melee weapon
Lord of War
– Collect all weapons
Polymerization
– Collect 100 jelly
Beast Friend
– Find all talking dead animals
The Necromancer
– Talk to every dead
More Than Profit
-Find all Lootyagins
Brons
Medium Rare
– Kill Belyash
Make It Go Round
– Kill Hedgie
Plyusch Rush
– Kill Plyusch
Show’s Over
– Kill Natasha
Dew Point
– Kill Dewdrop
Happy Polymerization Day!
– Fly out of Chelomey
Pistils and Stamens
– Get out of Vavilov
Tickets, Please!
– Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station
Quite an Achievement
– Clear the VDNH complex
Curtain
– Finish a theater performance
Medical Checkup
– Get to a hospital
Freedom Reflex
– Explore Pavlov
Kommunism 2.0
– Find out the AoC’s secret
Artisan
– Create a weapon in a crafting machine
Weapon Master
– Create five types of weapons
Chemist
– Craft consumables of all types
Apple Pie
– Pick all apples in Limbo
The Great Inventor
– Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level
Lefthand Mastery
– Fully upgrade one skill tree
How Can I Help You?
– Use a phone booth at Chelomey
Explorer
– Find a testing ground
Scanner
– Scan all mobs
Avatar
– Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies
Hothead
– Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol
Below Zero
– Freeze a Vova mid-air
Assimilation Procedure Interrupted
– Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant
Bull’s Eye!
– Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl
Alcoholics Anonymous
– Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies
Triple Penetration
– Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot
Hands on the Hood
– Hit 20 enemies by a car