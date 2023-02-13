Atomic Heart verschijnt binnenkort en enkele dagen voor de release zijn de Trophies/Achievements van deze unieke shooter/RPG vrijgegeven. Als je alles wilt behalen, zal je echter wel voor een uitdaging komen te staan: je moet (logischerwijs) het verhaal uitspelen, heel veel dingen verzamelen én je moet de game uitspelen op de hoogste moeilijkheidsgraad (hardcore). Uiteraard is het even afwachten om te zien hoe moeilijk dat dan in kwestie zal zijn.

Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder. Let op dat sommige beschrijvingen als spoilers ervaren kunnen worden.

Platinum

The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes

– Unlock all trophies

Goud

Atomic Heart

– Complete the game in Hardcore mode

Burning Ears

– Find all Chirpers

Clean-up

– Complete all testing grounds

Zilver

Strike

– Kill Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues

Murderous Beauty

– Kill Twins

Chop Chop Chop

– Kill Belyash with a melee weapon

Lord of War

– Collect all weapons

Polymerization

– Collect 100 jelly

Beast Friend

– Find all talking dead animals

The Necromancer

– Talk to every dead

More Than Profit

-Find all Lootyagins

Brons

Medium Rare

– Kill Belyash

Make It Go Round

– Kill Hedgie

Plyusch Rush

– Kill Plyusch

Show’s Over

– Kill Natasha

Dew Point

– Kill Dewdrop

Happy Polymerization Day!

– Fly out of Chelomey

Pistils and Stamens

– Get out of Vavilov

Tickets, Please!

– Take a train at the Lesnaya Maglev train station

Quite an Achievement

– Clear the VDNH complex

Curtain

– Finish a theater performance

Medical Checkup

– Get to a hospital

Freedom Reflex

– Explore Pavlov

Kommunism 2.0

– Find out the AoC’s secret

Artisan

– Create a weapon in a crafting machine

Weapon Master

– Create five types of weapons

Chemist

– Craft consumables of all types

Apple Pie

– Pick all apples in Limbo

The Great Inventor

– Upgrade a weapon to the maximum level

Lefthand Mastery

– Fully upgrade one skill tree

How Can I Help You?

– Use a phone booth at Chelomey

Explorer

– Find a testing ground

Scanner

– Scan all mobs

Avatar

– Kill 10 burning enemies, 10 electrified enemies, and 10 frozen enemies

Hothead

– Make 25 aimed headshots from Makarov pistol

Below Zero

– Freeze a Vova mid-air

Assimilation Procedure Interrupted

– Don’t let a sprout grow into a mutant

Bull’s Eye!

– Use Telekinesis to throw an object and knock down an Owl

Alcoholics Anonymous

– Get drunk with vodka and kill 5 enemies

Triple Penetration

– Kill 3 or more enemies with a single Railgun shot

Hands on the Hood

– Hit 20 enemies by a car