Eerder deze week werd Hogwarts Legacy voor de eerste keer sinds de succesvolle release voorzien van een grote update. De update verscheen eerst alleen voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc. Ontwikkelaar Avalanche Software gaf aan dat de update voor de PlayStation 5-versie een paar dagen langer op zich zou laten wachten. Inmiddels is de update ook live op de console van Sony.
De update voor de PS5-versie van Hogwarts Legacy is qua inhoud praktisch gelijk aan die op de andere platformen. De game is op diverse vlakken verbeterd. Op de PS5 is nu wel het bekende probleem met de Collector’s Edition Trophy opgelost. De pc-versie van Hogwarts Legacy heeft overigens een nieuwe, kleine patch ontvangen. Hiermee worden problemen met crashes en savedata verholpen.
De patch notes van beide updates kun je hieronder nalezen. Wil je meer weten over Hogwarts Legacy? Lees dan hier onze review.
PlayStation 5 update
Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking
- Added additional retry connections to WB Games server in the event session expired
Gameplay
Trophies
- Fixed a trophy cap limit resolving the Collector’s Editiontrophy not updating correctly. This will retroactively unlock and display all earned trophies earned by the player. This resolves the following reported issues: HL-1191.
Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering a sequential mission
World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawn
NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules
Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present
UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items
- Added Build version to first time EULA
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly
Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics
Save Game
- Cleaned up autosaves properly when closing game
- Corrected a crash when save system was writing data
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590 , HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089 , HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89 , HL -1930, HL-1086 , HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865 , HL-2888, HL-2804 , HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024
Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state
- Fixed Rare crash occurring with in-game world events
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313
- Fixed a crash when trying to solve a Flying Cabinet
Pc update
Save Game
- Fixed rebuilding of Save Game list if manually deleted
Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes
Die update was er gisteren al.
Geweldige game! 🙂
Geldt de performance update ook voor Fidelity met RT? Merk er vrij weinig van namelijk.
@mrb: Vind ik ook. Verslavend.
Lang geleden zo vermaakt met een game. Wat een sfeer
Ja update was er gisteren al maar deze helpt niet veel met de collision thropy ik heb alles op mijn kaart ge vonden en gedaan maar krijg mijn thropy deze is nog altijd buggy ook al gooie je u game er af en dan terug installeren helpt niet . Voor mij is dit nog de laaste thropy.
Erg goede game! Perfecte sfeer die ze gemaakt hebben