

Eerder deze week werd Hogwarts Legacy voor de eerste keer sinds de succesvolle release voorzien van een grote update. De update verscheen eerst alleen voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc. Ontwikkelaar Avalanche Software gaf aan dat de update voor de PlayStation 5-versie een paar dagen langer op zich zou laten wachten. Inmiddels is de update ook live op de console van Sony.

De update voor de PS5-versie van Hogwarts Legacy is qua inhoud praktisch gelijk aan die op de andere platformen. De game is op diverse vlakken verbeterd. Op de PS5 is nu wel het bekende probleem met de Collector’s Edition Trophy opgelost. De pc-versie van Hogwarts Legacy heeft overigens een nieuwe, kleine patch ontvangen. Hiermee worden problemen met crashes en savedata verholpen.

De patch notes van beide updates kun je hieronder nalezen. Wil je meer weten over Hogwarts Legacy? Lees dan hier onze review.