

Atomic Heart is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en zoals je in onze review hebt kunnen lezen is de game de moeite waard. In de tussentijd heeft de ontwikkelaar verschillende updates uitgebracht en ze beloofden ook dat er een FOV-slider naar de game zou komen.

Update 1.08 is nu beschikbaar op alle platformen waarvoor de game beschikbaar is en die voegt de genoemde FOV-slider opties toe. Daarnaast lost het een reeks van allerlei issues op en voor meer specifieke details verwijzen we je graag naar de onderstaande patch notes.