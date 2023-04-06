

The Last of Us: Part I is sinds kort verkrijgbaar voor pc, maar waar Sony normaliter zeer secuur is met hun pc-ports is deze uitgave simpelweg een rommeltje. De game wordt geplaagd door veel technische issues, waardoor het in sommige gevallen niet speelbaar is.

Sterker nog, ons artikel laat nog even op zich wachten omdat we de game de afgelopen dagen niet eens aan de praat hebben gekregen. Naughty Dog is zich bewust van de belabberde staat van de game en werkt aan updates. Inmiddels is er een nieuwe update uitgerold en die komt met de onderstaande patch notes.

Het gaat hier om een hot fix om de meest kritische issues aan te pakken. Later deze week volgt er nog een wat grotere update.