The Last of Us: Part I is sinds kort verkrijgbaar voor pc, maar waar Sony normaliter zeer secuur is met hun pc-ports is deze uitgave simpelweg een rommeltje. De game wordt geplaagd door veel technische issues, waardoor het in sommige gevallen niet speelbaar is.
Sterker nog, ons artikel laat nog even op zich wachten omdat we de game de afgelopen dagen niet eens aan de praat hebben gekregen. Naughty Dog is zich bewust van de belabberde staat van de game en werkt aan updates. Inmiddels is er een nieuwe update uitgerold en die komt met de onderstaande patch notes.
Het gaat hier om een hot fix om de meest kritische issues aan te pakken. Later deze week volgt er nog een wat grotere update.
A note to players using NVIDIA 30-series graphics cards: please be sure to update to the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.58.
- Directly from NVIDIA: “[The Last of Us Part 1] Game may randomly crash during gameplay on GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs [4031676].” To read more about this update, please read here.
The remaining updates for this hotfix include fixes for UI/UX, unintended character behavior (both playable and NPC), and more. It also features additions to diagnostic support.
- Fixed an issue which could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Reset to Default’ function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections
- Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled
- Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes
- Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence
- Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched
- Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers
Ik hoor het wel als ie goed loopt, dan misschien in de aanbieding een keer halen.