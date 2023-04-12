Eind februari lekte de bekende leaker Billbil-kun dat er gewerkt wordt aan een nieuwe Trine-game. Deze game zou Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy heten, maar het bleef daarna stil. Tot nu, want Frozenbyte heeft vandaag de game officieel aangekondigd en daarmee blijkt het eerdere lek te kloppen.
De game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De game verschijnt deze zomer, maar een specifieke releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt. Qua gameplay keert deze titel terug naar de 2.5D opzet van weleer.
Afgaande op de beelden en informatie die gegeven is, lijkt Trine 5 verder te gaan op het punt waar Trine 4 stopte. Hieronder een trailer die een goede indruk van de titel geeft.
- 2.5D adventure with world-renowned puzzle platformer action.
- Combine forces in 1-4 players (single player, local and online cooperative play).
- Accessibility and replayability through an adaptive difficulty system for both combat and puzzles.
- Beautiful fantasy world with stunning visuals.
- New combat system and tense boss encounters.
- Fairytale soundtrack, as well as a voice cast of returning favorites and charming new additions.
- Character-specific skill quest system adds greater depth and playstyle variety than ever before.
- Trine‘s most epic tale yet, with more levels, puzzles, and battles than previous entries.
- Express yourself—deck the heroes of Trine out in customizable outfits.
- Bring the kingdom back from the verge of clockwork oblivion in Trine‘s most magical story, with fiendish villains and memorable allies
2 vond ik de beste tot nu toe