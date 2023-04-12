

Eind februari lekte de bekende leaker Billbil-kun dat er gewerkt wordt aan een nieuwe Trine-game. Deze game zou Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy heten, maar het bleef daarna stil. Tot nu, want Frozenbyte heeft vandaag de game officieel aangekondigd en daarmee blijkt het eerdere lek te kloppen.

De game is in ontwikkeling voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. De game verschijnt deze zomer, maar een specifieke releasedatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt. Qua gameplay keert deze titel terug naar de 2.5D opzet van weleer.

Afgaande op de beelden en informatie die gegeven is, lijkt Trine 5 verder te gaan op het punt waar Trine 4 stopte. Hieronder een trailer die een goede indruk van de titel geeft.