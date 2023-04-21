FromSoftware wist met de Dark Souls franchise een uiterst succesvolle formule in elkaar te knutselen en dat zorgt voor veel ontwikkelaars die hier graag hun eigen draai aan willen geven. Zo ook ontwikkelaar The Game Kitchen, die in 2019 met de 2D-game Blasphemous op de proppen kwam. Alhoewel wij niet heel enthousiast waren in onze review, is er wel genoeg interesse voor een vervolg.

Dat blijkt wel, aangezien het vervolg Blasphemous II is aangekondigd. Het tweede deel verschijnt voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc, en zal ergens deze zomer moeten uitkomen. De aankondiging ging gepaard met een eerste trailer en een aantal key features, die je hieronder terug kunt vinden.