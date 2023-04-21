FromSoftware wist met de Dark Souls franchise een uiterst succesvolle formule in elkaar te knutselen en dat zorgt voor veel ontwikkelaars die hier graag hun eigen draai aan willen geven. Zo ook ontwikkelaar The Game Kitchen, die in 2019 met de 2D-game Blasphemous op de proppen kwam. Alhoewel wij niet heel enthousiast waren in onze review, is er wel genoeg interesse voor een vervolg.
Dat blijkt wel, aangezien het vervolg Blasphemous II is aangekondigd. Het tweede deel verschijnt voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch en pc, en zal ergens deze zomer moeten uitkomen. De aankondiging ging gepaard met een eerste trailer en een aantal key features, die je hieronder terug kunt vinden.
Key Features
- Explore a Fuller Non-Linear world – Having awoken in a strange new land, your journey starts anew in a series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes, oozing Gothic charm and littered with unforgiving traps. How you tackle the labyrinthian world remains at your discretion, there is no wrong turn to be made, only scores to settle
- Savage Combat – The Penitent One shows no mercy, and with a series of new weapons offering new moves, brutal executions, and expanded combos, destruction will rain on any that stand in his way
- Customize Your Playthrough Your Way – Blasphemous II offers up new ways to play, with the ability to customize and improve your base skillset, alongside several new unique weapons to unleash devastating attacks on enemies
- Grand Intense Boss Battles – Hordes of monstrous foes stand between you and your goal; twisted bosses with unique attack patters and sundering abilities will put your skills to the test as you fight to stand triumphant when the dust settles
- Explore a Deep New World – A whole new world awaits, bustling with mysterious new NPCs to interact with, some will offer aid, some will ask for it, and others will send you on death defying missions to obtain long forgotten items. With so much to see and do, the stories and myths you encounter will help you unpick the games myriad of secrets, granting you a deeper understanding of this strange new world.