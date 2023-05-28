

Binnenkort keert een oude bekende weer terug met Alone in the Dark. Deze iconische horrorserie wordt nieuw leven in geroepen door ontwikkelaar Pieces Interactive samen met uitgever THQ Nordic. In deze reboot stap je in de schoenen van Edward Carnby en Emily Hartwood terwijl ze in Derceto Manor onderzoek doen naar het verdwijnen van Emily haar oom.

In een interview met diverse gaming websites gaf THQ Nordic aan dat Edward en Emily heel erg van elkaar zullen verschillen en het verhaal vanuit ieders perspectief net wat anders verloopt. NPC’s reageren anders op Edward dan op Emily gezien haar directe betrokkenheid, terwijl Edward puur ingehuurd is.

“Emily and Edward are very different characters and have different relations to the plot. While Edward is more of a hired gun who learns step by step how the mystery of Derceto is related to him, Emily has a more personal connection to the plot as she needs to find her uncle and deal with the strange affliction called ‘The Hartwood Curse.’ All this will be reflected in the cutscenes the player gets to see and the reactions from the different NPCs you meet. Additionally, the player will see exclusive levels and parts of the mansion depending on your chosen protagonist. So it’s a great incentive to play through the game more than once.”

In ander nieuws omtrent deze game heeft THQ Nordic ook aan 3D Juegos bevestigt dat de game geen ray tracing zal kennen.

“Concerning the full game: We’re currently not planning ray tracing support and still working on the exact technical details.”

Alone in the Dark verschijnt op 25 oktober voor PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.