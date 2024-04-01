

Alone in the Dark is terug van weggeweest met een reboot van de franchise in de vorm van een remake, die eerder deze maand verscheen. In onze review hebben we positieve punten aan weten te stippen, maar de game is verre van perfect.

Zo heeft de game te kampen met wat technische issues, maar ook qua gameplay valt er nog het nodige op aan te merken. De ontwikkelaar is sinds de release bezig geweest met een update en die is nu uitgerold. Hieronder op een rijtje alle details van de laatste patch voor de game.

Alone in the Dark Update 1.000.0005 | Patch Notes Changes Shotgun balancing. Optimisation Level streaming improvements.

Lighting tweaks in several areas. Bugs fixed Several fixes of memory related crashes on Xbox.

Fixed crash related to autosaves in the Cemetery.

Fixed crash related to loading saved game files from earlier versions of the game.

Fixed crash when entering Cemetery through the basement door/passage.

Fixed crash during the transition to Chapter 3.

Fixed crash when opening the door to the Conservatory.

Fixed crash in the Gallatin Street showroom.

The number of chambered bullets after loading a save should now be correct.

DLCs are no longer available if disabled in Steam.

Fixed issue where the puzzle HUD remained on screen after exiting a puzzle.

Changes to keybindings are now persistent.

Fixed issues with PC getting stuck on objects in Gallatin Street.

Fixed several instances of flickering HLODs.

Players can no longer access the cheat on the circuit breaker puzzle.

General fixes related to sounds breaking and becoming distorted.

Fixed issue with PC being blocked after the Crypt anomaly in Derceto.

Fixed issue with PC being pushed into the wall in the Crypt anomaly in Derceto.

Fixed menu issues on UWS monitors.

Fixed save issues related to the zipline cutscene on Oil Rig.

PC should no longer get stuck by the destructible gate on the Oil Rig level.

Stopped being able to backtrack on the burning Oil Rig level and get blocked.

Removed broken reset button in the X-Ray puzzle.

Removed blocker between flooded morgue and Dr. Gray’s apartment when playing as Emily.

Removed floating crucifix in War Photo.

Fixed problem with PC getting stuck when traversing below the fallen pillar leading to the first puzzle in Desert Standing Stones.

Fixed issues with sound delays after loading a save.

Fixed issue where Batiste’s Keys were missing from inventory in Chapter 2.

Fixed collision issues on breakable chairs.

Fixed save issues related to objectives updates in AW4.● Fixed screen freeze issues when picking up the Furniture Key.

Players can now remap the opportunity action on keyboard.

Fixed issues where throwing items breaks interactions.

Players can no longer be blocked by missing a puzzle piece in the attic.

Fixed issues where PC spawned outside of playable area after loading saved game.

Fixed save issue where player could get stuck in basement after loading saved game.

“You can’t keep me out” achievement can now be completed.

Mocht je de game op de PlayStation 5 spelen, dan kun je van wat extra features genieten met betrekking tot de controller. De trailer hieronder laat daar meer van zien: