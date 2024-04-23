

Alone in the Dark is als remake tot op zekere hoogte geslaagd te noemen. De game doet op veel fronten de juiste dingen, maar wist qua combat en wat andere zaken ook enigszins teleur te stellen. De ontwikkelaar werkt ondertussen hard aan de game door en komt met nieuwe updates.

De volgende update staat nu klaar en die voegt wat nieuwe opties toen voor de visuele kant van de game, zij het wel voornamelijk op pc. Daarnaast worden er nog de nodige aanpassingen gedaan met betrekking tot de algehele gameplay, en er worden bugs opgelost. Hieronder alles op een rijtje.