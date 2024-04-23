Alone in the Dark is als remake tot op zekere hoogte geslaagd te noemen. De game doet op veel fronten de juiste dingen, maar wist qua combat en wat andere zaken ook enigszins teleur te stellen. De ontwikkelaar werkt ondertussen hard aan de game door en komt met nieuwe updates.
De volgende update staat nu klaar en die voegt wat nieuwe opties toen voor de visuele kant van de game, zij het wel voornamelijk op pc. Daarnaast worden er nog de nodige aanpassingen gedaan met betrekking tot de algehele gameplay, en er worden bugs opgelost. Hieronder alles op een rijtje.
Changes:
- Added the option to set Shader Pre-Loading in the Video Options Menu.
- Added the option to enable support for older HDDs by improving streaming and pre-loading, reducing potential stutters and asset loading issues on older hardware.
- Added the option to disable copyrighted music in the Text & Audio Options menu. This will allow streamers to play the game without copyright-protected audio.
Optimization:
- General VFX and lighting optimization.
Bugs fixed:
- Fixed collision issues on several assets.
- Fixed issue where the player could not exit the Infirmary in Chapter 4.
- Changed Cemetery Grapple logic to prevent the player from getting pushed into walls during grapple.
- Fixed issue with the Teetotaller trophy.
- Fixed issue where player ended up outside of the playable area when loading a save in Chapter 4.
- Fixed invisible gladstone bag in the Small Parlor in Chapter 2.
- Animation polish on the Jacob boss introduction in Arctic.
- Fixed a save issue where the player could get locked in the Derceto Reception in Chapter 4.
- Fixed save issue on the gate in French Quarters in Chapter 1 where the gate in the final courtyard remained shut after loading the game.
- Melee weapons left on the ground should now remain when loading a save.
- Fixed issue with a black screen appearing in Chapter 3 when opening the sarcophagus when transitioning from Gallatin Street to Desert Standing
- Stones.
- Fixed issue with a black screen appearing after solving the puzzle on the Attic in Chapter 4.
- Fixed issue with the locked Library door in Chapter 4.
- Fixed issue where the lowered bridge in Oil Rig in Chapter 2 wasn’t lowered after loading a save.
- Fixed sound issues when loading a save in the Conservatory.
- Fixed issue where you can trigger the final cutscene in Convent of Taroella using investigation mode.
- Fixed softlock issue in St Georges Hotel in French Quarters in Chapter 4.
- Fixed issue that teleported the player when pressing the HOME key in Desert Standing Stones in Chapter 3.
- Fixed issue where the alternative ending that requires the collected lagniappe set did not trigger.
- Fixed issue where player was stuck at the two medallion door on the Lafayette Cemetery level in Chapter 2.
- Fixed issue where the player could not interact with the three medallion door at the end of the Lafayette Cemetery level in Chapter 2.