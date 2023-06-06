Het immens populaire Hogwarts Legacy is nu al een aantal maanden beschikbaar en Avalanche Software werkt gestaag aan het verbeteren van het spel. De ontwikkelaar heeft een nieuwe update uitgebracht die een aantal bugs en crashes zou moeten verhelpen.
Voor Hogwarts Legacy heeft Warner Bros. Games een handig portaal opgezet waarin je bugs kan rapporteren, kan zien aan welke bugs wordt gewerkt en welke bugs zijn gefixt. Je kunt dit portaal hier vinden. Benieuwd welke bugs de nieuwe 1.000.007 update oplost? Neem dan een kijkje bij de patch notes hieronder.
Hogwarts Legacy Update 1.000.007 patch notes
Gameplay
Missions
- Resolved quest failing to progress upon starting the final battle with the Pensieve Guardian
- Resolved Percival Rackham’s Trial not being able to be completed causing a progression blocker
Cinematics
- Resolved avatar using a generic NPC wand instead of their unique wand
Avatar
- Resolved the avatar’s robe moving unnaturally while drinking the potion if they are created immediately after making a manual save on another character’s slot
Achievements/Trophies
- Resolved large gold chests being lootable after patching
- Resolved achievements not working correctly when no internet was available
- Resolved Gregory and Goblet of fire field guide pages not showing complete after latest patch
- Resolved with Daedelian Key and not being able to open chest to get house reward
- Resolved “Allow “Known” Collection items to count correctly towards proper achievements
UI
- Updated localization overlapping issues related to location names
- Resolved quest tracking icon remaining on map and minimap after the quest is completed
- Resolved intro outfit and robe being available in your gear appearances by default
- Resolved untracking missions in-game, in the map and/or mini-map not updating their icons and/or disappearing
- Resolved the user getting stuck on the ‘Field Guide’ screen if they spam the [MENU] button while transitioning to the ‘Map’ screen
Save Game
- Resolved restarting from a manual save can place Sir Nicholas at the mission’s starting point
- Resolved player being able to permanently lock themselves out of the conversation with Natsai when using a manual save during a mission
- Resolved avatar being able to unlock the talent menu during a mission after reloading a manual save
- Resolved reloading an autosave after gathering any collection chest allows the avatar to obtain the same chest rewards again
Performance
- Resolved a crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade using floo flames
- Optimization to overall lighting
- Resolved crash during level and mission transitions/loading
- Resolved a crash when opening and closing pause menu during missions
- Resolved crash related to foliage
- Resolved a crash when ornate chests in the game
- Resolved a crash related to in game beacons
- Resolved memory optimization
- Resolved single frame hitching throughout the game
- Resolved localization crash when dictionaries are reloaded from a save game
- Resolved landscape streaming issues during Hogwarts
Miscellaneous
- Resolved improper shadowing around the vines of dungeons
- Update to game credits
