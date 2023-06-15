Wie maar geen genoeg kan krijgen van de hogedrukspuit en allerlei besmeurde objecten in PowerWash Simulator, kan dat brandende verlangen binnenkort ook naar Bikinibroek verplaatsen. Vorige maand werd al gemeld dat de game een speciale SpongeBob uitbreiding zou krijgen deze zomer en daar is nu de releasedatum van bekendgemaakt.

Het SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack zal namelijk op 29 juni verschijnen. Hoe de uitbreiding er precies uit zal zien, is niet duidelijk afgezien van de korte teaser trailer vorige maand. Daarin zagen we de huizen van SpongeBob, Octo en Patrick volledig onder de algen en andere viezigheid zitten.

De uitbreiding gaat over de toonbank voor een prijs van € 7,99. De content zal een mini singleplayer campagne bevatten waarin je naar verschillende iconische locaties gaat. Hieronder kan je nog een beschrijving lezen van het SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack.

If nautical nostalgia be something you wish, then you’re in luck! The “SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack” is a love letter to the source material, created in the distinct style of the original cartoon in collaboration with the team at Nickelodeon.

Exclusively for this Special Pack, we’ve given the PowerWash character model a marine makeover. You’ll fit right in with the crowd as a true Bottomite, with a custom-designed power washer that could rival even Sandy Cheeks’ best inventions.

Soak up the sights of Bikini Bottom and get totally absorbed in a mini campaign spanning across six new maps for PowerWash Simulator, featuring: Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab; The Patty Wagon; The Invisible Boatmobile and The Mermalair. Plus, we’ve added ten aquatic achievements to fish for!

The residents of Bikini Bottom are left wondering what in the name of Davy Jones’ locker happened to their tidy tidal town after a myriad of mysteriously mucky mishaps. Can they get to the bottom of it before it devolves into another mud-slinging match between Mr. Krabs and Plankton? You don’t know, you’re just there to clean, but it sure makes for great entertainment…