Ongeveer een week geleden kregen fans van No Man’s Sky opnieuw nieuwe content voor hun kiezen. De gratis Singularity update zet het verhaal voort dat uit de Interceptor update naar voren kwam. Uiteraard gaat nieuwe content niet altijd samen met een vlekkeloze ervaring en daarom is er een nieuwe update uitgebracht.
Update 4.33 is nu beschikbaar en deze pakt bugs aan die voortgekomen zijn uit de Singularity update. Het gaat om een handjevol bugs zoals je hieronder kunt zien in de patch notes.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the “They Hear Us” milestone from completing if the player completed the puzzle before using their scanner to locate the autophage.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the “Rampancy” milestone from completing when the target number of Corrupted Sentinels were destroyed.
- Fixed an issue with encrypted milestones that could cause them to fail to list the correct prerequisite for unlocking them.
- Introduced a number of text changes to make the community-focused nature of the “Sentience Echo” milestone more clear.
- Introduced a new option at Nada’s Prime Terminal to hand in 10 Echo Seeds in a single batch.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Mission Path to be hidden in the Galaxy Map if the mission destination coincided with an Atlas Station or a black hole.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the player collision to be too large, particularly in multiplayer.