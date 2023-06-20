

Immortals of Aveum werd eerder dit jaar onthuld en stond geruime tijd gepland voor 20 juli. Dit is echter een iets te ambitieuze releasedatum gebleken, want Ascendant Studios heeft aangekondigd dat ze de game met een paar weken uitstellen.

Via een algemene verklaring geeft de ontwikkelaar aan dat de finish in zicht is, maar dat ze toch nog wat extra tijd nodig hebben om de game verder te polijsten. Ook nemen ze die tijd om de titel te optimaliseren voor alle platformen, waardoor de nieuwe release nu op 22 augustus staat.

Hieronder het bericht dat de ontwikkelaar deelde:

“Hey Battlemages,

Your reactions to Immortals of Aveum™ over the past few weeks has been incredibly inspiring – from our trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, and the recent hands-on previews, to the latest gameplay reveal, and being named one of the most anticipated games from Summer Game Fest. It’s been amazing.

As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio. We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight.

The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22nd. This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.

Stay tuned for more info about the game in the coming weeks, and thank you for taking part in this journey with us!

Bret and the Ascendant Team”