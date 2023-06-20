

CD Projekt RED heeft vandaag een nieuwe update voor Cyberpunk 2077 uitgebracht, versie 1.63 om precies te zijn. Deze update richt zich op het oplossen van allerlei gameplay issues, bugs in quests en meer.

Het gaat hier om een update die vooral de plooien glad moet strijken, want echt grote vernieuwingen of veranderingen voert deze niet door. Daarvoor moeten we de release van Phantom Liberty afwachten, die gepaard gaat met de nodige grote aanpassingen.

Alle details van deze nieuwe update hieronder op een rijtje: