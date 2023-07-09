

Games worden steeds vaker na de release voorzien van extra content en veelal gebeurt dat door middel van een seizoensgebonden aanpak. Deze aanpak zal ook op Diablo IV losgelaten worden. Zo heeft Blizzard Entertainment nu het eerste seizoen aangekondigd.

Op 20 juli gaat Season of the Malignant van start die een nieuwe post-campagne questlijn introduceert. Hierin zullen spelers het opnemen tegen allerlei vijanden die ontstaan zijn uit de corruptie van Lillith. Om de toon alvast te zetten is er een trailer verschenen die je hieronder kan bekijken.

Voor een uitgebreide toelichting op dit seizoen, klik hier.

In de tussentijd is er ook een nieuwe update voor Diablo IV uitgerold, versie 1.0.4 om precies te zijn. De patch notes van die update hebben we hieronder geplaatst.