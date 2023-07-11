Eerder deze maand bracht Activision Blizzard update 1.04 uit voor Diablo IV. De update bracht immens veel fixes en veranderingen die de gameplay ervaring moeten verbeteren. Het blijkt dat er nog een klein aantal fixes zijn die nog niet op tijd klaar waren, deze heeft Activision Blizzard nu beschikbaar gesteld door middel van een hotfix.

Je kunt de wijzigingen die de hotfix met zich meebrengt hieronder bekijken. Diablo IV is nu beschikbaar voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Meer over de game lees je in onze review.

Diablo IV Update 1.04 Hotfix 2

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Uber Unique items had an unintended higher chance to drop from Helltide Chests.

Developer Note: With the above change, we have re-enabled Uber Unique drops in Diablo IV. In total we have discovered that only 142 accounts obtained an Uber Unique between the launch of 1.0.4 and when we disabled Uber Unique items from the game on the evening of July 6th. We do not plan on removing these items from the accounts. In the future, we may need to take action to maintain fairness within the game when a bug or exploit impacts the gameplay of others.

Gameplay Changes