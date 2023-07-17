Techland heeft een nieuwe update voor Dying Light 2: Stay Human uitgerold. Het betreft hier update 1.37 en die komt met een aantal fixes voor wat bugs die nog in de game zouden kunnen ontstaan, al is de lijst met patch notes niet al te uitgebreid.
Hieronder alle details op een rijtje en naast fixes voor de game zelf, brengt de update ook wat oplossingen voor issues met betrekking tot de community maps en developer tools.
General
- Fixed the issue with the missing Chicken Wing paraglider from the Chicken Bundle DLC.
- Fixed the issue with the missing PK crossbow and crossbow bolt craft plan after converting the save to NG+.
- Fixed the issue with Volatiles and being too tanky in COOP.
- Fixed the issue with missing Volatile Tyrants on the map.
- Fixed the issue with Virals not spawning during the “Reaching Cillian’s House” sequence in the “Getting Stronger” quest.
Community Maps & Developer Tools
- Fixed the issue with several story objectives missing.
- Fixed the issue with challenges not working.
- Fixed the issue with missing Dying Light 1 meshes