

Recent werd er een update voor Starfield uitgebracht, maar daarmee is de ontwikkelaar zeker nog niet klaar. In de tussentijd is Bethesda bezig geweest met een opvolgende update en die is nu ook beschikbaar. Het gaat hier om update 1.7.33.

Uit de patch notes maken we op dat de update zich richt op verschillende performance en grafische issues. Daarnaast worden er nog een paar kleine probleempjes aangepakt die zich in de gameplay konden voordoen. Alle details hieronder: