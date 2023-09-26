Recent werd er een update voor Starfield uitgebracht, maar daarmee is de ontwikkelaar zeker nog niet klaar. In de tussentijd is Bethesda bezig geweest met een opvolgende update en die is nu ook beschikbaar. Het gaat hier om update 1.7.33.
Uit de patch notes maken we op dat de update zich richt op verschillende performance en grafische issues. Daarnaast worden er nog een paar kleine probleempjes aangepakt die zich in de gameplay konden voordoen. Alle details hieronder:
General
- Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.
- Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.
- Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.
Graphics
- AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.
- Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.
- Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.
Performance & Stability
- Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.
- Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.
Ships
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.
gewoon een no mans sky klooon
@Anoniem-7241: Ik speel beide en dat is niet juist wat je schrijft.
Ik hoop nog steeds op load screen crash word geupdate heel irritant na zoveel loads crasht de game in laad scherm
@Anoniem-7241: je praat uit je kont
Hoge verwachtingen, grote teleurstelling. Ze leggen de lat wel erg laag bij Microsoft. Technisch onvoldoende. Gamepass kwaliteit
@Anoniem-1897:
Wel Hoor. Het is fallout 4 x no mans Sky
Lees nog niks over de Groundpounding missie glitch… die kan ik nog steeds niet voltooien..