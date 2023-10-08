Baldur’s Gate 3 verscheen afgelopen zomer op de pc en later ook voor de PS5 (Xbox volgt later) en we kunnen wel zeggen dat de ontvangst enorm positief is geweest. Deze enorm diepgaande RPG werd bijna unaniem geprezen door zowel critici als het publiek, maar tegelijk waren er wel verschillende technische problemen die wat afbreuk deden aan het spel. Ontwikkelaar Larian Studios heeft nu een nieuwe hotfix op het spel losgelaten die wat bugs verwijdert en nieuwe functies toevoegt.
Zo zal je nu het uiterlijk van je ‘hirelings’ kunnen aanpassen met de ‘Magic Mirror’, alsook de naam van je personage aan kunnen passen. Misschien belangrijker: er is een bug uit het spel gehaald waardoor je nu, tijdens sommige stomende scènes, helemaal naakt zal zijn. Kennelijk zou je personage voor de release van deze patch soms wel eens zijn/haar ondergoed durven aanhouden en dat is natuurlijk wat onhandig.
Bekijk alle veranderingen in de lijst hieronder. Lees meer over de game in onze review.
Hotfix #9 – Version Number: 4.1.1.3767641
CHANGES
- You can now use the Magic Mirror on hirelings.
- You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.
- Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.
- Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.
- Fixed a splitscreen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.
- Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.
- Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).
- Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.
- Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.
- Fixed an issue causing Minthara’s romance to unreliably trigger.
- Fixed the Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent.
- Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.
- Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.
- Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave–join combat loop in certain circumstances.
- Fixed prices in dialogues not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.
- Optimised the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.