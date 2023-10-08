Baldur’s Gate 3 verscheen afgelopen zomer op de pc en later ook voor de PS5 (Xbox volgt later) en we kunnen wel zeggen dat de ontvangst enorm positief is geweest. Deze enorm diepgaande RPG werd bijna unaniem geprezen door zowel critici als het publiek, maar tegelijk waren er wel verschillende technische problemen die wat afbreuk deden aan het spel. Ontwikkelaar Larian Studios heeft nu een nieuwe hotfix op het spel losgelaten die wat bugs verwijdert en nieuwe functies toevoegt.

Zo zal je nu het uiterlijk van je ‘hirelings’ kunnen aanpassen met de ‘Magic Mirror’, alsook de naam van je personage aan kunnen passen. Misschien belangrijker: er is een bug uit het spel gehaald waardoor je nu, tijdens sommige stomende scènes, helemaal naakt zal zijn. Kennelijk zou je personage voor de release van deze patch soms wel eens zijn/haar ondergoed durven aanhouden en dat is natuurlijk wat onhandig.

Bekijk alle veranderingen in de lijst hieronder. Lees meer over de game in onze review.