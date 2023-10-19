Turn 10 Studios beloofde van de week nogmaals dat ze volledig toegewijd zijn aan het toevoegen van nieuwe features en content aan het onlangs uitgebrachte Forza Motorsport en men gaf tevens aan dat de eerste update, die gericht is op fixes en stabiliteit, onderweg was.

Daar hebben we niet lang op hoeven wachten, want de ontwikkelaar heeft inmiddels update 1.0 uitgerold en er worden flink wat zaken aangepakt. Het aantal crashes zou nu verminderd moeten zijn en de levels voor het vrijspelen van onderdelen voor je auto tijdens de Builder’s Cup is wat naar beneden bijgesteld.

Tevens heeft men wat aan de physics zitten sleutelen van natte banden en er zijn een aantal problemen met specifieke auto’s opgelost. Dat, en veel meer, vind je terug in de patch notes hieronder.