Met de release van Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty en de onderliggende 2.0 update is het verhaal van de dystopische RPG afgelopen, los van een aantal kleinere updates die CD Projekt RED nog heeft beloofd. Eerder gaf men al aan dat er een nieuwe patch onderweg was en die is inmiddels uitgerold.

Deze update tilt de versie naar 2.02 en is bedoeld om wat kleinere bugs en gameplay gerelateerde zaken op te lossen. Verschillende fixes voor animaties en belichting zijn toegepast en de balans van sommige wapens is aangepakt. Bovendien moeten een rits quests wat minder problemen vertonen en zo zijn er nog meer, kleinere zaken verbeterd.

De volledige patch notes staan hieronder.