Forza Motorsport ontving kort na zijn eerste update al een nieuwe hotfix om een vastzittend laadscherm aan te pakken. Het racespel krijgt echter volgende maand een uitgebreidere update die meerdere problemen zal oplossen.

Turn 10 heeft aangekondigd dat ‘Update 2’ gepland staat voor medio november 2023. Deze update zal meer dan 200 problemen aanpakken en is tevens de eerste update die extra content met zich meebrengt. Zoals eerder aangekondigd door de ontwikkelaar zal het circuit ‘Yas Marina’ worden toegevoegd. De belangrijkste oplossingen die de patch met zich mee zal brengen, zijn als volgt:

Stability

Many fixes to improve overall game stability and reduce crashes across all platforms.

Livery Editor

Fixed issue where players can view and unlock tunes and vinyls shared by other players.

Fixed issue causing black paint shade to show up as grey instead of black.

Fixed issue where only the inner barrel on factory rims is paintable.

PC

Fixed issue requiring shaders to recompile every time Forza Motorsport is started on AMD chipsets.

Fixed specific game crash that occurs if headphones are plugged into the front panel.

Note – PC players using AMD 7900 XTX who encounter a crash at the end of races should download the latest AMD graphics driver to resolve this issue.

Multiplayer

Fixes to matchmaking as a group, party management, and invites and joins across multiplayer.

Fixes to ensure custom liveries show up more consistently across multiplayer game modes.

Fixes to address cases where Intermission/Launch Countdown would take much longer than expected before the start of multiplayer races.

Fixes to automatic wet tire selection when entering an event, and fixes to fuel estimation logic.

Fixes to title stability when resuming from a suspended state on console.

Gameplay

Resolved an exploit related to changing car tune mid-race.

Fixed issue where the game becomes stuck in the “new content update” loop when entering the main menu.

Fixes to Replays in scenarios where Replays do not start playing, the cars do not move, or they float.

Fixed issue with a forced camera change at the start of a race.

Cars